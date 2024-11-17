Kuwait Moi Arrests 385 Residency Violators, Deports 497 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Some 385 people were arrested and 497 were deported in the last four days due to residency violations, the of Interior announced on Sunday.

In a press statement, the ministry said that security forces carried out operations throughout the country between November 11 and 14, apprehending and arresting the aforementioned numbers.

The ministry affirmed that it would continue its security campaign against those violating residency laws including individuals bringing in workers and laborers illegally. (end)

