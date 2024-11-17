North Macedonia's PM invites Turkish investors to establish partnerships in country

(MENAFN) On Thursday, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski extended an invitation to Turkish investors to establish partnerships in the country. Speaking at the "Dialogue between the Business World and the Government" forum in Skopje, Mickoski emphasized the importance of honest relationships and welcomed Turkish investors to participate in strategic projects, urging them to invest in North Macedonia.



The event, organized by the Macedonian Turkish Chamber of Commerce, provided a platform for dialogue between the business community and government representatives. Turkish Ambassador to North Macedonia Fatih Ulusoy reaffirmed Türkiye’s ongoing support for North Macedonia, emphasizing the country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation under the new government.



During the forum, members of the Macedonia Türkiye Chamber of Commerce were given the opportunity to engage directly with government officials. They inquired about the available support and opportunities, enabling a productive exchange of information on potential investments and projects.



The forum highlighted North Macedonia's efforts to foster closer ties with Türkiye, aiming to further integrate Turkish investments and businesses into the country’s strategic economic sectors.

