'The Grooming Fest' by Zigly Promotes Pet Health and Hygiene

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th November 2024: Zigly, a leading omnichannel pet care brand, renowned for its comprehensive Pet care ecosystem, is hosting ‘The Grooming Fest’, a four-day event across the country to raise awareness about the importance of pet grooming and hygiene. The event will take place from November 15-18, 2024 at Zigly Experience Centres.

With the onset of the winter season, ensuring proper grooming for your pawsome pals from recognised and trusted pet care brands is crucial for their well-being. Zigly is focused on ensuring pet parents receive the proper care and guidance about pet care and The Grooming Fest is one of the various initiatives by the pet care company.

Improper grooming can lead to a host of skin infections and other health issues in pets. According to Dr. Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet, Zigly, "Neglecting regular grooming can result in matted fur, skin irritations, and even bacterial or fungal infections. These problems make pets uncomfortable and can lead to more serious medical conditions if left untreated. Maintaining a consistent grooming routine is essential for the overall health and well-being of our furry friends."

The Grooming Fest will offer special discounts on Grooming Packages, Vaccination Packages, and Pet Food, making it easier for pet parents to prioritize their pets' care. Customers can avail of these offers at Zigly Experience Centres during the four-day event.

"At Zigly, we understand the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and grooming for the health and well-being of pets," said Mr Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First. "Ever since the pandemic, many people have started to adopt pets and treat them as their own family members. The Grooming Fest is our way of educating pet parents, especially the new ones, about proper grooming guidance and process along with pampering their furry companions to create memorable experiences together. Additionally, this also ensures the vitality and healthy life for the pets."

In addition to the promotional offers, the event will feature a range of fun and interactive activities, including free treats for pets, Polaroid picture-taking sessions, and engaging contests for both pets and their parents.

The Grooming Fest discounts will be available at all Zigly Experience Centres, with the exception of the Whitefield and Element stores. Customers can avail of the offers by purchasing select grooming packages during the event period.





