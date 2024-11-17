Qatar Process Safety Symposium Focuses On Personalising Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 14th edition of the Qatar Process Safety Symposium (QPSS), co-sponsored by QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips Qatar in collaboration with University of Doha for Science and (UDST), successfully concluded recently, gathering hundreds of in-person attendees and many more via live streaming.

QPSS remains a key fixture in the global calendar, uniting leaders to discuss the future of process safety. This year's event reinforced the importance of personalising process safety, ensuring that the wellbeing of individuals is prioritised across energy operations.

In his opening remarks, Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of QatarEnergy LNG, stated:“This year we gather under the theme 'Making Process Safety Personal'. Process safety is not just a set of protocols or guidelines but a shared responsibility that begins with each one of us. I encourage each of you to reflect on your own experience and the role you play in ensuring a safe workplace.”

He reaffirmed QatarEnergy LNG's commitment to continuously improving safety standards through the company's direction statement, daily operations, and long-term strategies.“Each story, each lessons learned and each commitment to process safety contributes to a collective effort that makes a profound impact on our industry,” he added.

The event also saw Bill Arnold, President of ConocoPhillips Qatar, deliver a keynote address. He discussed the critical role of leadership in driving process safety and highlighted the strength of ConocoPhillips Qatar's partnership with QatarEnergy LNG in advancing safety initiatives.

“Our collaboration at QPSS underscores the importance of maintaining the highest safety standards in the energy industry. By making safety personal, we ensure every worker knows their wellbeing is our top priority, fostering a culture of genuine care and accountability at every organisational level,” said Arnold.

The event featured 24 technical presentations, covering topics such as process safety management and culture, risk management, human factors, asset integrity, digitalisation, and advanced safety technologies.

Khalifa Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Chief Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality Officer at QatarEnergy LNG, played a leading role in shaping the event's agenda, focusing on the company's strategic approach to safety. Al Sulaiti has overseen the implementation of several programmes aimed at embedding process safety consciousness into every aspect of organisation.

Further adding to the theme, Sheikh Khalid Abdulla Al Thani, Chief Engineering & Projects Officer at QatarEnergy LNG, stressed that process safety should be measured by the integrity of barriers, not just the absence of incidents. He highlighted risks from aging infrastructure to the complexity of expanding operations, warning against siloed risk management.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, highlighted the importance of partnerships between industry and academia in driving safety innovation.

He explained that the collaboration between UDST and industry leaders serves as a cornerstone in advancing process safety that creates an environment where students can apply their knowledge alongside industry experts.

He added that industry partnerships are enhancing educational outcomes to equip future leaders with necessary skills and knowledge, preparing them to tackle safety challenges head-on.