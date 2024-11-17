Trump pushes for rapid end to Middle East conflicts

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald is preparing to take office amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where Israel is intensifying its military operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, pledging to annex the occupied West Bank, and escalating confrontations with Iran.



The region remains fraught with conflict as these developments unfold. Trump has indicated a strong desire for Israel to bring its wars to a swift conclusion. On November 1, while addressing Muslim American voters in Dearborn, Michigan, he reiterated “You’re going to have peace in the Middle East.”



His remarks, however, appear to reflect less of a commitment to diplomatic resolutions and more of an inclination to give Israel the latitude to pursue aggressive military campaigns against Gaza, Lebanon, and groups seen as proxies for Iran.



During an October phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump reportedly offered unambiguous support for Israel’s ongoing operations, stating, “Do what you have to do,” according to The Washington Post. This further underscores his approach to the region, favoring decisive Israeli action over sustained negotiations or restraint.



Fundamentally, Trump’s focus seems to lie not on the region’s complexities but on ensuring that the conflicts do not dominate media coverage, which he believes should center on him.



“He just wants it off the headlines,” explained Matt Duss, executive vice president at the Center for International Policy, in an interview with a Turkish news agency. This perspective highlights Trump’s indifference to the potential costs of his preferred strategy.

