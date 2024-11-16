(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

MOFA thanks allies for speaking up for Taiwan at COP29

By Caribbean News Global

BAKU / TAIWAN – The strong support for Taiwan extended by the heads of state and of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Kingdom of Eswatini at the 29th of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change is sincerely appreciated by the government and people, the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said November 13.

Azerbaijan, Marshall Islands

During the COP29 high-level segments for heads of state and government November 11-12 in Azerbaijan, Marshall Islands president Hilda Heine said that Taiwan has developed a wide range of innovative technologies and solutions to address climate change and that it deserves a seat at the UNFCCC.

Tuvalu

Citing the UN principle of leaving no one behind, Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo said his country supports Taiwan's participation in UNFCCC activities and other UN-affiliated organizations.

Eswatini

Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini called for Taiwan's inclusion in global climate response action so that it can make contributions to the world.

UNFCCC and Taiwan's participation

To make the case for Taiwan's UNFCCC participation, Hsinchu County-based Industrial Technology Research Institute teamed up with the Marshall Islands to hold a meeting on November 12 on the sidelines of COP29 on technology and market-based instruments to promote a transition away from fossil fuels. The event is one of seven activities planned with support from the Ministry of Environment (MOENV) this year, in addition to a situation room set up by the ministry to monitor the latest developments at the annual conference.

According to the MOENV, no effort is being spared on the domestic front, as evidenced by the inauguration of a zero-waste manufacturing center on November 13 in the central city of Taichung. During the event, environment minister Peng Chi-ming and Lora Ho, senior vice president of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in carbon capture, carbon emission reduction and green technology development.

Both sides expect the public-private initiative to inspire more local businesses to follow suit and help advance the country's policy goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Director General Charles Chou, TECO Miami, in an Op-ed originally published on Caribbean News Global (CNG ), said:

“Taiwan has consistently demonstrated its readiness to align with the objectives of the UNFCCC and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. In addition to the

“2050 net-zero emissions target in Taiwan's Climate Change Response Act, the country has committed to establishing an emissions trading system within the next four years, which will gradually introduce a carbon tax and integrate it into global markets. This aligns directly with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which promotes international cooperation on climate action through market mechanisms, such as carbon pricing, to achieve more ambitious climate targets.

“Taiwan has also pledged to establish a multilevel disaster prevention system to improve disaster response and build resilience, in alignment with Article 7 of the Paris Agreement, which focuses on enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience, and reducing vulnerability to climate change.

“Taiwan has established itself as a hub for technology and innovation, it has proven its capacity to contribute to renewable energy, climate adaptation, and low-carbon technological innovation. It is unjust to continue excluding Taiwan from contributing to an issue that affects all communities, regardless of political standing.”

“[...] Taiwan's participation in the UNFCCC is essential to achieving net-zero emissions in the international community,” expressed Director General Charles Chou.

So why not #ChipInWithTaiwan in solidarity for a green world?

Through satellite technology, such as the Taiwan Space Agency-operated Formosat-5, Taiwan has gained a new perspective on #PaleBlueDot of a planet amid the vast universe. As #COP29 kicks off in Azerbaijan, Taiwan released a video using satellite images to showcase Taiwan's efforts to help our allies and international partners in the fight to adapt to the effects of climate change!

The post Strong support for Taiwan at #COP29 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .