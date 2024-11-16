Zelensky Thanks Japan For $3B As Part Of G7 Initiative
Date
11/16/2024 7:12:01 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Japan for allocating $3 billion within the framework of the decision adopted by the Group of Seven countries regarding the loan, which will be repaid at the expense of revenues from frozen Russian assets.
The head of state announced this on facebook following a meeting with the Japan's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Takeshi Iwaya, reports Ukrinform.
Read also:
Ukraine, Japan
sign agreement on information security
Zelensky noted the importance of the fact that the head of the Foreign Ministry made his first foreign visit to Ukraine immediately after the new government was appointed in Japan.
The president expressed gratitude for consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for its substantial financial and humanitarian assistance, including a new aid package for our energy sector.
Read also:
Ukraine, Japan
agree to tighten sanctions pressure on Russia
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 16, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takeshi Iwaya, arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. During the meeting with President Zelensky, he discussed, among other things, the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the threat from the aggressor state's cooperation with North Korea.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN16112024000193011044ID1108893426
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.