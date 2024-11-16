Zelensky Thanks Japan For $3B As Part Of G7 Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Japan for allocating $3 billion within the framework of the decision adopted by the Group of Seven countries regarding the loan, which will be repaid at the expense of revenues from frozen Russian assets.

The head of state announced this on following a meeting with the Japan's newly appointed of Foreign Affairs, Takeshi Iwaya, reports Ukrinform.

Zelensky noted the importance of the fact that the head of the Foreign made his first foreign visit to Ukraine immediately after the new government was appointed in Japan.

The president expressed gratitude for consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for its substantial financial and humanitarian assistance, including a new aid package for our energy sector.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 16, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takeshi Iwaya, arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. During the meeting with President Zelensky, he discussed, among other things, the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the threat from the aggressor state's cooperation with North Korea.

Photo: President's Office