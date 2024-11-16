Sybiha, Barrot Discuss Defense Cooperation
11/16/2024 7:12:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andrii Sybiha, discussed cooperation between Ukraine and France with his counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, and thanked him for the training of the Ukrainian brigade.
He announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"I had a good and friendly call with Jean-Noel Barrot and thanked him for his recent visit to Ukraine, including to the Sumy region. We are grateful to France for completing the training and equipment of the first Ukrainian brigade. We discussed further Political and defense cooperation," Sybiha said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noel Barrot, visited Ukraine's Sumy region in October, where he met with servicemen from the 117th Separate Brigade of the northern regional command of the Territorial Defense Forces.
Meanwhile, the training of the Ukrainian infantry brigade, which now bears the name of Anne of Kyiv, is completing in France.
