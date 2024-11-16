US Funds Projects To Restore Yemen's Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The US Embassy in Yemen announced two significant initiatives dedicated to preserving and restoring Yemen's invaluable cultural heritage.

"These projects underscore the United States' enduring commitment to safeguarding Yemen's historical and cultural identity amid ongoing challenges," according to a press release from the embassy.

The US Mission to Yemen, in partnership with the Yemeni of Culture, is pleased to announce the launch of a significant restoration project for the historic Al-Qahira Castle in Taiz.

"Funded by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), this initiative will focus on the restoration of key areas and the reconstruction of its museum destroyed during the conflict," the statement reads.

Al-Qahira Castle, a landmark of Yemen's rich cultural history, stands as a testament to the nation's resilience and heritage.

"This castle is not just a monument; it is a symbol of Yemen's rich and diverse history and cultural resilience. Preserving Al-Qahira Castle ensures that future generations of Yemenis will have access to their shared history and heritage," US Ambassador Steven Fagin said.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, our committed implementing partners, the local community in Taiz who have shown tremendous cooperation and enthusiasm in this preservation effort," he added.

In another landmark effort, the US Mission, with support from the Cultural Property Agreement Implementation Grant (CPAIG), is launching a project aimed at preventing the illicit trafficking of Yemeni cultural heritage.

This initiative, in collaboration with the Yemeni Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Interior, will help establish a specialized law enforcement unit dedicated to combatting illegal cultural property trafficking.

The project will provide capacity-building programs, enhance regional and international cooperation, and foster local community engagement through educational campaigns and public outreach.

"This project underscores our shared commitment to preserving Yemen's cultural heritage for future generations," said Ambassador Fagin.

"We are honored to work alongside the Yemeni government in this vital effort to protect Yemen's historical and cultural identity," he pointed out.

This initiative builds on the US-Yemen Cultural Property Agreement signed in August 2023, which enforces US import restrictions on Yemeni cultural materials, further solidifying bilateral cooperation in heritage preservation.

Both initiatives highlight the crucial role of cultural heritage in Yemen's social and economic fabric and the global importance of preserving the country's rich historical legacy. (end)

