JKPSC Accused Of Flouting Reserve List Rule
Date
11/16/2024 7:08:33 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is under fire for its alleged failure to implement the Reserve List provision under S.O. 61 of February 23, 2021, as outlined in the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE) Rules, 2018.
The Commission's handling of the Reserve List, reportedly misinterpreted as a waiting list, has drawn sharp criticism from aspirants who claim it undermines transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.
The Reserve List rule requires JKPSC to prepare a supplementary list of candidates ranked just below the last recommended in each category. Unlike a waiting list, which fills unoccupied vacancies, the Reserve List ensures adjustments for vacancies arising from category shifts during service allocation. Aspirants argue that the Commission's failure to implement this rule deprives deserving candidates of fair opportunities.
In a recent order (No. 1826-JK(GAD) of 2024, dated October 24, 2024), the General Administration Department (GAD) reiterated that there is no provision for a waiting list in the JKCCE 2018 rules, a clarification that contradicts JKPSC's stance.
“This misinterpretation undermines the very purpose of the Reserve List,” said a senior aspirant.“Despite clear rules and government orders, JKPSC's inaction has denied meritorious candidates their rightful positions.”
Public administration experts have also weighed in, warning that such procedural lapses erode public trust in the Commission.“The Reserve List is designed to ensure merit-based adjustments during service allocation,” said an expert.“By failing to implement it properly, JKPSC has created unnecessary hurdles that compromise fairness.”
The controversy has now escalated, with aspirants calling for the intervention of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to resolve the issue. Aspirants argue that the non-implementation of the Reserve List rule not only violates the JKCCE guidelines but also creates administrative inconsistencies that could lead to future litigation.
“This issue affects both the aspirants and the credibility of the Commission,” said another aspirant.“Immediate action is needed to restore transparency and trust.”
“The Reserve List provision was introduced to enhance fairness in the selection process, but its non-implementation has raised serious questions about administrative inertia,” aspirants said, adding that for now, their hopes rest on timely government intervention to address the systemic challenges and uphold the principles of merit and accountability in the state's recruitment process.
