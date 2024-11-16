West seeks ‘land for peace’ in Ukraine

(MENAFN) European members are increasingly advocating for a negotiated resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that could involve territorial concessions, although Ukraine remains firmly opposed, according to the *Washington Post*. Since 2022, the US and its allies have provided substantial military aid to Ukraine, while maintaining that they are not direct combatants. However, several European countries are now privately pushing for a ceasefire that would allow Russia to retain some of the Ukrainian territories it currently controls, with Ukraine receiving security guarantees but not NATO membership.



This shift has been driven by Ukraine’s challenging battlefield situation and the looming possibility of reduced US support with President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration. Behind-the-scenes discussions are exploring the idea of allowing Russia to keep the territories it occupies, while offering Ukraine peacekeepers or other forms of security. These proposals, once considered fringe, are now being seriously discussed, with some officials stating that the conversation has become much less controversial.



Despite this, there is no consensus on what a peace deal might entail, with varying opinions across European NATO members. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly rejected any peace proposals that involve territorial concessions, demanding Russia’s surrender instead. His advisor Mikhail Podoliak criticized Western peace talks as unfair to Ukraine, framing them as “peace at the expense of the victim.” The biggest challenge for the West will be ensuring that any negotiated outcome does not appear as a victory for Russia, given the extensive support Ukraine has received.



Moscow has already set out its own terms for peace, including Ukraine’s withdrawal from territories that have voted to join Russia and the implementation of military and political neutrality for Ukraine.

