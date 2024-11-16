Data indicates that Rolls-Royce sales in Russia is flourishing
11/16/2024 8:43:28 AM
(MENAFN) Sales of Rolls-Royce vehicles in Russia have increased by 39% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to *Auto Mail*. This rise in sales comes despite Western efforts to block the import of luxury goods into Russia. A total of 99 Rolls-Royce cars were sold in Russia between January and September, with the Cullinan SUV emerging as the most popular model. Sales of the Cullinan, priced over $1 million, jumped 27%, with 59 units purchased by Russia’s elite.
The Rolls-Royce Specter, the company’s first all-electric model, ranked second in popularity, with 22 cars sold in Russia this year, each priced around $900,000. The Ghost sedan, valued at approximately $600,000, was the third most popular model, with 12 units sold. The Phantom limousine, starting at around $1 million, came in fourth, with six units sold since January.
Despite sanctions, Western luxury cars are still reaching Russia through a parallel imports network, often via Belarus, where EU car exports surged after sanctions were imposed on Russia. According to Trade Data Monitor, EU car exports to Belarus hit $268 million in early 2024, highlighting the ongoing flow of high-end vehicles into Russia.
