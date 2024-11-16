Washington urges to end Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday that Israel has accomplished its stated goals in Gaza and should now cease its military operations. Israel began its siege of Gaza in October 2023 after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated a devastating bombardment and ground invasion, resulting in at least 43,000 deaths, with a significant portion of the casualties being women and children, according to the UN's Human Rights Office. Blinken emphasized that Israel had dismantled Hamas' military infrastructure and removed the leadership responsible for the October 7 attack. “This should be a time to end the war,” he said, urging Israel to meet its humanitarian obligations. The US has indicated that it has a plan to ensure Hamas will not return to power in Gaza.



Meanwhile, Qatar suspended its US-backed mediation efforts, stating that it would not engage further unless both sides show genuine intent to end the conflict. Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant privately claimed the IDF had completed its mission in Gaza, but sources indicated Israel’s continued presence is due to political motives. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Gallant last week over what was described as a “breach of trust.” The Israeli government faces increasing international criticism, with some alleging that Netanyahu is pursuing policies of ethnic cleansing in Gaza, including the expulsion of Palestinians and preparations for a prolonged occupation. The conflict has also spilled over into Lebanon, where Israel is now engaged in military operations against Hezbollah, resulting in over 3,000 deaths in that region.

