1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Salem signed a decree establishing Kuwait Authority (KPA) supervised by the of communications.

1990 -- Iraqi forces failed to make Kuwaiti nationals change their civil identification cards into Iraqi ones. Iraq set December 1st, 1990 as deadline for changing the IDs.

1993 -- Kuwait Corporation (KPC) discovered a new oil well, south of Umm Gdair.

1993 -- Nearly 350 Iraqis infiltrated the Kuwaiti northern borders and attacked workers in the "security beltline."



1993 -- State of Kuwait and a group of International French banks signed a medium-term security facilities agreement totaling USD 860 million to finance future needs of French-made products for Kuwaiti government authorities.

1994 -- Interlocks Factory of the National Industries Company opened. It was the largest factory of its kind in Kuwait and the Gulf region.

2015 -- Yosuf Al-Mekhled, a former Member of Parliament, passed away at the age of 94.

2015 -- Dr. Nasser Sarkhouh, former Member of Parliament, at the age of 68 years old.

2021 -- Marzouq Saeed, Al-Arabi SC and National football team player, passed away at 77 years old. (end)

