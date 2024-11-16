10 Children Die Following Fire In Hospital In N. India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Ten children died in a fire that broke out in a children's ward of a medical college in Jhansi district of north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, according to local reports.

The fire broke out at around 10.45 PM in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College possibly due to an electrical short circuit, the Press Trust of India reported, quoting District Magistrate of Jhansi Avinash Kumar.

"Prima facie there is information of the death of 10 children," Kumar said.

Several children in the outer and interior part of the NICU were rescued amid fears that death number may go up. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire and panic-struck patients and their caretakers were evacuated with the help of police. (end)

