U.S. Pres.-Elect Names White House Sec.


11/16/2024 2:08:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- U.S. President-elect Donald trump late Friday named Karoline Leavitt, his campaign press secretary, to serve as his White House press secretary.
"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my historic campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," Trump said in a statement.
"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," the president-elect said.
Leavitt, 27, currently a spokesperson for Trump's transition, would be the youngest White House press secretary in history. (end)
