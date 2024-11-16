Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 71.73 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell 69 cents to hit USD 71.73 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 72.42 pb on the earlier day, according to the price announced by the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. At the global market, dropped USD 1.52 to USD 71.04 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate went down USD 1.68 to hit USD 67.02 pb. (end) km

