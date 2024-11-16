Chernihiv Region Receives Nearly 100 Generators From EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chernihiv region has received 98 generators of various capacities from the European Union as part of a project to provide uninterrupted power to frontline areas.

Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

"The Chernihiv region has received 98 generators of various capacities from the European Union," Chaus said.

The regional governor noted that the transfer of aid took place within the framework of the project to provide uninterrupted power supply to frontline areas, which is being implemented in seven regions by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland and the Ministry of Reintegration.

Chaus added that on Thursday, November 14, 19 emergency power generators were handed over to educational institutions. Another 39 generators were received earlier. In addition, two generators were handed over to social institutions.

The rest of the backup power sources will be distributed to institutions that need them.

As Ukrinform reported, communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region received 100 generators from the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief.

Photo: Viacheslav Chaus, FB