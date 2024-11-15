TNG Schools Partake In Istisqa Prayer

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In response to the call for the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer issued by the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, The Next Generation School (TNG) participated in this important act of worship across its campuses.

The prayer was performed by students, staff, and faculty at TNG Ain Khalid, TNG Al Daayen, and TNG Wakra Primary & Secondary. In addition, EYFS students across the campuses were educated about the meaning and significance of the Istisqa prayer.

At TNG Ain Khalid, the prayer was led by Muhammad Umar Mohsin Wasim, a Year 5 student, house captain, and member of the Student Council.

At TNG Al Daayen, the prayer was led by Islamic Studies teacher Jawed.

At TNG Wakra Primary and Secondary, the Islamic & Qur'an Department head Muaaz guided students in understanding the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in performing the Istisqa prayer. At TNG Wakra Secondary, the prayer was led by Arabic teacher Moadh Maalem.

MENAFN15112024000067011011ID1108892019