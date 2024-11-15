The Mile High City Radiates Holiday Spirit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Denver puts a bow on the year with festivities for all, including new nightly holiday drone shows, engaging live performances and much more.

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday spirit is in the air and there is no better place to be than in Denver. Whether it's an annual family activity or a new tradition, Denver has endless ways to celebrate holiday cheer. Below are some returning fan favorites and brand-new, must-see events that are sure to get everyone in the spirit. For more information about the holidays in Denver and a complete list of events, check out the Mile High Holidays website . And don't forget to check out hotel deals to book overnight experiences in the city.

NEW THIS YEAR! Mile High Holiday's Nightly Drone Spectacular

Nov. 22-Dec. 31, 2024, Downtown Denver

Celebrate the holidays every evening this season with the new Mile High Holiday's Nightly Drone Spectacular . Starting Friday, Nov. 22 through New Years Eve, gather the whole family to see over 400 drones take over Denver's skyline with dynamic holiday displays and performances. The free show will be visible throughout downtown Denver and especially great from rooftop bars and restaurants with a holiday cocktail in hand. The displays will take to the sky nightly at 7 p.m. with special shows Monday, December 2, Wednesday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 31.

Keep your eyes peeled for special characters in the sky ready to cheer on our Denver teams. Make your rooftop reservations today for a front row seat to holiday magic.

Denver Holiday Favorites

Mile High Tree Presented by Xcel Energy and Xfinity

Nov. 22-Dec. 31, 2024, Civic Center Park – 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (open every day)

The aptly named Mile High Tree

Presented by Xcel Energy & Xfinity is

a seven-story, 110-foot-tall, 39-foot diameter conical piece of immersive art. At 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history the tree contains 60,000 LED lights that create its signature programming. The tree features nightly free public light shows choreographed to multicultural holiday music and accommodates up to 140 guests at a time for an immersive viewing experience within the tree. The Mile High Tree

was created by ILMEX Illumination, a globally renowned decorative lighting production company in Spain. Madrid-based Brut Deluxe handled the lighting design using pixel-mapping technology.

Don't miss the annual

tree lighting ceremony at

5:15 p.m.

on

Nov. 22, 2024, and a special

ball drop-style countdown at

9 p.m.

and

midnight

on New Year's Eve

Denver Christkindlmarket

Nov. 22-Dec. 23, 2024, Civic Center Park

Stroll through a European village decorated for the holiday season and shop for finely crafted artisan gifts and treats at charming wooden huts. Fuel up with authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), German Biers and hot chocolate and nosh on Bavarian-style pretzels, fresh smoked salmon, Knödel, Goulasch, Nürnberger Sausages, pastries, caramels and European chocolates. Conveniently located right next to the Mile High Tree!

Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland

Nov. 16–Dec. 24,

2024, Cherry Creek North

Winter Wanderland displays a collection of free holiday offerings and festivities throughout the neighborhood! Festivities include a dazzling display of nearly one million twinkling lights on more than 600 trees spread throughout the walkable neighborhood and Giving Machines - vending machines that don't dispense snacks or drinks, but instead

offer

the chance to make a positive impact!

Throughout the holiday season,

enjoy The Million Light Plug-In (Nov. 21), Small Business Weekend (Nov. 29–Dec. 1), Saturday Night Lights (Dec. 7, 14 & 21) with complimentary holiday treats and festive entertainment, a Chanukah celebration (Dec. 29) and the Cherry Creek North Holiday Market (Nov. 16–Dec. 24) where you can browse gifts from more than 40 local makers, designers and creators.

Holiday Shopping and Markets

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Cherry Creek Shopping Center will kick off the holiday season with their annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Celebration, hosted by Denver Nuggets Announcer, Kyle Speller on Saturday, Nov. 16th. Earlier in the day from 2-7pm the Center will host a Holiday Bazaar with 35 local markets and live music. Photos with Santa are available at Santa's Flight Academy Nov. 7-Dec. 24.

Urban Holiday Market

Nov. 16 and Nov. 29, 2024, Denver Union Station

Experience the magic of the season at the Urban Holiday Market in Downtown Denver! Ring in the holidays at this annual seasonal holiday shopping event.

This market features a showcase of one-of-a-kind seasonal items, high quality handcrafted goods and fabulous holiday gift ideas that are not to be missed. This free event is the place to get all the holiday shopping done in one place. Explore the astonishing and diverse collection of local art, crafts, holiday gifts and specialty goods that will be found at this open-air holiday festival in the center of Downtown Denver. This unique holiday shopping experience includes live entertainment and a whole lot of family fun.

Mistletoe Market

Nov. 30-Dec. 22, 2024, Denver Dairy Block

12 unique vendors per Mistletoe Market weekend

The Mistletoe Market will have tote bags for the first 50 attendees per market day. Attendees will enjoy live music from The Jingle Belles on Sunday markets from 1-3p, acoustic performances from various Denver artists on Saturday markets from 1-3p, Grinch + Cindy Lou in the Crumpet Cave pop-up on select Mistletoe Market dates from 10a – 2p and more.

Holiday BAZAAR

Dec. 5-22, 2024, Larimer Square

Enjoy shopping, light shows, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas carolers, and festive holiday bar pop-ups.



Performances

"A Christmas Carol"

Nov. 22-Dec. 29, 2024, Wolf Theatre

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, "A Christmas Carol" is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption. Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, the Denver Center of Preforming Arts production is, according to Broadway World, "a splendidly festive tradition" that illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical"

Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2024, Buell Theatre

The beloved TV classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. See all the classic characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical."

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in Concert

Nov. 29-30, 2024,

Boettcher Concert Hall

Discover the magic of the mean one this holiday season. Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is a celebration of the holiday spirit no home should be without! Why is the Grinch such a grouch? No one seems to know, until little Cindy Lou Who takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and the Grinch's world upside down, inside out and funny side up in her search for the true meaning of Christmas.

Colorado Ballet: "The Nutcracker"

Nov. 30-Dec. 29, 2024, Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Embark on a journey into a winter wonderland where the magic of the holidays takes center stage with live music featuring the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. Colorado Ballet's "The Nutcracker" returns to delight audiences of all ages with this timeless tradition that captures the festive spirit of the season, replete with mischievous dancing mice, sweet Sugar Plums and a symphony of swirling snowflakes.

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

Dec. 4, 2024, Buell Theatre

International singing sensation and Broadway icon Sarah Brightman is coming to the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas"

Dec. 6-8, 2024, Buell Theatre

"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and Live Conversation with Chevy Chase

Dec. 11, 2024, Bellco

Join for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and celebrate the timeless classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with a special 35th Anniversary screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni.

"Cirque Dreams Holidaze"

Dec. 20-24, 2024, Bellco Theatre

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Carol of the Bells." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in everyone's eyes!

Light Extravaganzas

Blossoms of Light

Nov. 20, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, Denver Botanic Gardens

Consistently lauded as one of the top holiday light shows in the nation, Blossoms of Light is a spectacular celebration that illuminates the York Street Denver Botanic Gardens. Wander a mile-long path through immersive, luminous displays that accentuate and highlight the plant collections. A cherished holiday tradition for nearly four decades, Blossoms of Light is constantly evolving to inspire wonder and delight in even the most seasoned visitors.

Zoo Lights

Nov. 23, 2024-Dec. 5, 2025, Denver Zoo

It's official: Zoo Lights has been making magic, memories and even marriages for 30 amazing years! Presented by Your Hometown Toyota Stores, this illuminating annual event transforms Denver Zoo into Colorado's WILDEST winter wonderland. Don't miss this year's historic celebration, with more than a million lights sparkling over 80 acres-plus a host of special measures to keep your family safe and healthy.

Grand Illumination

Nov. 29, 2024, Denver Union Station

The annual Grand Illumination event will feature an expanded lineup of family-friendly entertainment of classic holiday hits by the Denver Dolls, a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus, seasonal beverages from Terminal Bar and Cooper Lounge, specialty hot chocolate from Milkbox Ice Creamery, coffee from Pigtrain Coffee Co. and the grand highlight of the evening, the lighting of the station's outdoor 40-foot-tall Christmas tree that features more than 7,000-holiday lights. Join in on for an evening filled with joy, laughter and festive cheer!

Luminova Holidays

Nov. 29-Dec. 31, 2024, Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park

This family-friendly event brings larger-than-life holiday displays and immersive experiences for all to enjoy. It features millions of dazzling lights, a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree, twinkling snowmen who never melt, a 300-foot-long candy cane tunnel, giant presents and ornaments, a wall of lights, rides on Elitch Gardens attractions, interactive activities like a light-up hopscotch, strolling holiday entertainers, Old Saint Nick and his elves and more.



Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms

Nov. 29, 2024-Jan. 1, 2025, Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Trail

of Lights at Chatfield Farms takes visitors along a winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside. Tucked into the foothills under the dark sky, the glow of lights can be seen for miles. Just under a mile of walking trail, the illumination of cottonwoods, boxelders and pine trees line the pathway through the Green Farm, Crossroads, Deer Creek Discovery Children's Play Area and 1880s Hildebrand Ranch homestead. There is the option of a shorter path for those who want to take a shorter stroll.

9NEWS Parade of Lights

Dec. 7, 2024, Downtown Denver

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, this free holiday spectacular features more than 40 units including extravagantly illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, magnificent marching bands, traditional equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays. And, of course, a special appearance by Major Waddles the Penguin and Santa!

More Holiday Fun

Christmas In Color (Red Rocks)

Nov. 15, 2024 – Dec. 30, 2024, Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you'll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this lighting extravaganza - we won't judge you if you join the kids with your face pressed against the window!

Hudson Holidays

Nov. 29, 2024-Jan. 12, 2025, Hudson Gardens & Events Center

You'll be enchanted by even more towering trees draped in thousands of colorful lights. A grove of dancing Christmas trees, a multi-colored forest inhabited by giant snowmen, the holiday light tunnel and glowing reindeer will light up Hudson Gardens into an extravaganza of holiday cheer. Purchase a delicious cup of hot cocoa or adult beverage before stopping by for a perfect free family photo opportunity with Santa.

LITMAS: A Rooftop Holiday Popup

Dec. 6-29, 2024 (Recurring weekly on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

and Saturday),

Linger

Get festive with Linger's boozy holiday cocktail menu, cozy igloos⁠, lights galore, super sleigh'd decor and Christmas (s)elfie/mugshot heaven. Come jingle your bells and get your holiday spirits lifted. If the temps go below 40°, they'll rein(deer) check. Walk-ins welcome! Here's to 'clause'ing a scene.

1940s White Christmas Ball

Dec. 7, 2024, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Experience an enchanting evening of dancing with your sweetheart (or maybe meet one!), amidst the 1940s and 50s vehicles, movie set lights and props, re-enactors, sleighs, Christmas trees, a canopy of lights and the most sought-after big bands and vintage touring acts such as the 19-piece Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra and the Hot Tomatoes Jazz Orchestra performing with Hollywood's Satin Dollz, Frank Sinatra and more!

Five Points Holiday Stroll

Dec. 10, 2024, 2401 Welton St.

Celebrate the joys of the holiday season while strolling along the Welton Street corridor. Enjoy the festive sights and the winter weather-approved activities as you create meaningful holiday memories at this free event that supports small businesses located in the historical corridor.

Latkes and Lights Hanukkah

Dec. 15, 2024, JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center

JCC Denver is excited to welcome you back to our third annual Latkes and Lights event in celebration of Hanukkah! Prepare for those eight crazy nights by playing themed games, purchasing Hanukkah gifts, jamming to live music, munching on a variety of latkes from famous Denver restaurants as well as their very own community members, voting on your favorite staff-made menorah, and so much more! This family and community event is for everyone. Bring your partner, family members, children, and neighbors to enjoy this festival of lights.

Jingle on the Avenue

Dec. 21, 2024, Washington Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, Golden

Spend a magical day in Golden meeting and mingling with family favorite holiday characters along Washington Avenue. Your little ones are sure to be delighted and there will be plenty of photo opportunities, live music, Newfoundland dog cart rides and lots of festive holiday fun for the whole family.



The Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge

Nov. 26, 2024-Jan. 16, 2025



This winter, Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center invites locals and guests to enjoy a cozy alpine-inspired retreat at the Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge, perched high above Downtown Denver on the 27th floor. Peaks Lounge, known for its breathtaking panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains and skyline, will be transformed for a limited time into a winter escape, bringing the warmth and charm of a mountain lodge to the heart of the Mile High City.

Downtown Denver Rink

Nov. 21, 2024-Feb. 2, 2025, Skyline Park

Bundle up for some free ice skating in the heart of downtown and enjoy special events.

Skate rentals for adults are $11 and $9 for kids 12 and under. Bring your own pair and skate for free! If you need a skatewalker for assistance, you can also rent one for $5.

McGregor Skate

Nov. 21-Feb. 2, 2025, McGregor Square

McGregor Skate is LoDo's newest skating rink located in the bustling McGregor Square plaza. Open daily, McGregor Skate is the perfect winter activity for guests of all ages. With skates available on-site, the rink can be enjoyed by locals and travelers alike.

