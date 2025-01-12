'I Don't Know, We'll See': Amorim Updates On Rashford Future

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 13 (IANS) Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United hangs in the balance as head coach Ruben Amorim casts doubt on whether the forward will feature for the Red Devils again. Rashford, a club icon and England international, has been sidelined under Amorim's management, fueling speculation about his potential departure in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old forward, who has been a pivotal figure for United over the years, found himself out of favour shortly after Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford. Rashford has been excluded from the squad in six of the last seven matches, with his sole involvement being a spot on the bench during United's FA Cup victory over Arsenal. This drastic reduction in playing time has reportedly led Rashford to express his desire for a fresh start away from Manchester.

The situation has ignited transfer speculation, with Rashford linked to high-profile clubs such as AC Milan and Barcelona. Reports suggest that both clubs are keen on acquiring the forward, either on loan with an option to buy or through a permanent transfer. With the January transfer window in full swing, Rashford's name has become one of the most talked-about in football circles.

United manager Ruben Amorim addressed the issue during a press conference following the FA Cup win, offering a candid yet ambiguous perspective on Rashford's situation.“I don't know. We'll see,” Amorim stated when asked about Rashford's future.“He is a player for Manchester United. We'll see. He has to work. He has to represent his club and he loves his club, but I have to make choices. I already spoke about how I make the choices. It is what it is.”

Amorim emphasised that team selection is based on his assessment of what is best for the club, leaving Rashford's exclusion open to interpretation.

As the January transfer window edges closer to its conclusion, Rashford's immediate future remains uncertain. If he stays at Old Trafford beyond the window, there is a possibility that he could work his way back into Amorim's plans. However, rebuilding trust and regaining his place in the squad would require significant effort.

On the other hand, a move to a new club could provide Rashford with the opportunity to reignite his career and explore a new challenge.