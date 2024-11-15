Shmyhal, Verma Discuss Investments And Recovery Initiatives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and Acting Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, Richard Verma, to discuss key economic initiatives and recovery projects.

Shmyhal shared details of the meeting in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Verma's second visit to Kyiv in recent months underscores the strong intent to continue intensive cooperation between the two countries.

"We focused on investments in Ukraine. I thanked the U.S. Department of State for its decision to reduce the travel risk level for nine of our regions. This is an important decision for both the people and businesses. We also discussed government mechanisms to promote foreign investments. Recently, the Strategic Investment Council was established to systematize priority projects for cities and communities," Shmyhal said.

The two also discussed the restoration of critical infrastructure and the protection of energy facilities.

"We are preparing for a challenging winter. We are grateful to the U.S. for its support in this area. Despite all the challenges, we continue to implement state reforms. We discussed important areas and tools for implementing and accelerating reforms during wartime," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the U.S. for significant financial assistance and support for Ukraine's recovery initiatives.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram