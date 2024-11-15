Islamic Scholar Hits Hamas With Fatwa Over October 7 Attack

(MENAFN- Asia Times) An Islamic scholar in Gaza has issued a ruling – or fatwa – denouncing the October 7 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas. Salman al-Dayah's fatwa condemned Hamas's actions for violating Islamic principles governing jihad, because they resulted in harm to Israeli and Gazan civilians.

The term “jihad” is applied to the religious struggle for self-improvement, as well as armed combat. In times of war, jihad principles strictly prohibit harm to civilians, including women and children.

BBC reports describe Dayah as one of the region's most respected religious authorities , with ties to the Salafi movement in Gaza. Salafism is a type of Islam that seeks to emulate the practices of the Prophet Mohammed and his followers. Dayah appears to be a pacifist from the Salafism's“quietist” tradition, which shuns political activism.

Nevertheless, Dayah has a history of intervening in politics. In 2007, he issued a fatwa against the kidnapping of British BBC journalist Alan Johnston by Hamas breakaway group the Army of Islam . He later chaired the religious mediation committee that secured Johnston's release.

More recently, in May 2024, Dayah signed an open letter calling for resistance against the Israeli destruction of Palestinian universities. Reports suggest he still resides in northern Gaza, despite the destruction and forced evacuation of many civilians by Israeli forces.

This fatwa is significant for at least three reasons. First, the ruling suggests divided opinion about Hamas's actions among Gaza's population of 2.2 million . Second, the fatwa represents the latest attempt by prominent Islamic scholars to develop a form of counter-terrorism rooted in religious teaching. And third, the condemnation of the October 7 attacks opens up debates on whether criticism of Hamas – an organization proscribed by the US and UK governments as terrorist – risks undermining efforts to secure justice and prosperity for all Palestinians.