Space Station Leaks And Aging Spacesuits: NASA Astronaut Warns About Risks, Says 'It's Not A Comfortable Thing'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) NASA astronaut and Crew-8 commander Matthew Dominick shed light on the challenges posed by aging hardware on the International Space Station (ISS) and NASA 's extravehicular mobility units (EMUs), commonly known as spacesuits. Speaking during a press on November 8, Dominick, as reported by Space, emphasized the toll of decades of use on critical space equipment.

"No spring chickens": Spacesuit limitations

The EMUs, designed for spacewalks, have seen extensive use over the years, and their age is beginning to show. "None of our spacesuits are spring chickens, as we would say, and so we will expect to see some hardware issues with repeated use," Dominick was quoted as saying by the online publication focused on space.

The durability and reliability of the spacesuits remain vital to astronaut safety and the execution of extravehicular activities, particularly as the ISS continues its extended operations.

Astronaut discusses spacewalk cancellation and ongoing ISS leak concerns

Coolant leak causes spacewalk cancellation

On June 24, Crew-8 was forced to cancel a planned spacewalk when NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson's spacesuit experienced a brief coolant eruption. The issue arose from an umbilical connection between Dyson's suit and the ISS. Though the leak caused a temporary disruption, NASA officials quickly assured the public that there was no danger to the astronauts. The malfunction was promptly fixed, and plans for future spacewalks, including those scheduled for 2025, will proceed with the repaired equipment.