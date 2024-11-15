Equinox, Inc. Provides Notification Of Cybersecurity Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALBANY,

N.Y., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox, Inc. ("Equinox"), a nonprofit provider of various counseling and services, has learned of a cybersecurity incident that involved the personal and / or protected health information belonging to certain current and former clients, and to a number of staff. On November 15, 2024, Equinox formally notified potentially affected individuals with available address information and provided resources to assist them.

On April 29, 2024, Equinox discovered unusual activity within its digital environment. Upon discovering this activity, Equinox immediately took steps to secure its systems and enlisted independent cybersecurity forensic experts to conduct an investigation. During this time, Equinox was vigilant and able to safely minimize any disruptions to its daily operations and service delivery.

As a result of an independent forensic investigation into the incident, Equinox learned that an unauthorized actor accessed and potentially acquired certain files stored within its internal systems. Following a comprehensive review of the potentially affected data, on September 16, 2024, Equinox determined that certain employee and client information may have been subject to the unauthorized access. This information varies between individuals, but may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, driver's license and/or state identification number, medical treatment or diagnosis information, health insurance information, and/or medication-related information.

Equinox has no evidence that any of the information potentially impacted in connection with this incident has been misused. Nonetheless, Equinox has implemented additional security features to help prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Equinox has also reported this matter to the

NYS Attorney General, NYS Division of State Police, NYS Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection, and the Federal Office of Civil Rights.

Notification letters were mailed to impacted individuals on November 15, 2024. The letters include information about this incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to monitor and help protect their personal and protected health information. Equinox has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center can be reached at (866) 531-3185, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Eastern time.

The privacy and protection of its clients and staff and their private information is a top priority of Equinox. Equinox deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

Equinox, Inc. is a human services agency with deep roots in the Capital Region dating back to 1947. Equinox provides compassionate services and life-enhancing opportunities to youth and adults-and their families-who are impacted by domestic violence, substance use and addictions, mental health disorders, homelessness, and the challenges of living amid poverty and violence.

SOURCE Equinox, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED