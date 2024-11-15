(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) $80,000 Bill from Spider Bite Prompts Professor to Write New Book

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“The doctors said it could be either a spider bite or a hornet sting. I would have noticed a hornet, so I'm assuming it was a spider,” comments Professor Charles Ayres of Miami Dade College's School of Continuing Education and Professional Development. An insect or spider bite led to a MRSA staph infection.“The doctor's said that if I hadn't gone to the emergency room when I did, I could have had my arm amputated or even died.”A five day stay at Miami's University of Miami Hospital got the ESOL (ESL) teacher's health back but at an enormous cost.“I was paralyzed with pain in the ER, but I almost fainted when I got the hospital bill for more than $80,000. Luckily, insurance covered most of it, but I still need to pay nearly $8,000 to the University of Miami Hospital. The treatment they gave was excellent, but I was astounded at the astronomical bill for a spider bite.”That got Charles (who writes under the pen name Charles St. Anthony) writing his next book, Who's the Teacher? . It's an activity book that addresses the problem points of people who study English for Speakers of Other Languages (or English as a Second Language). The book provides fun and colorful activities that cover hard to master prepositions, tricky words that have similar meanings like the verbs“look, see, and watch.” It even has some“just for fun” activities teaching his students words used for“romance and dating” and the paperback edition contains a fun crossword puzzle.“I sometimes have my students play a Kahoot online game to reinforce the activity, and if every single student gets an answer correct I joke to them, 'Who's the teacher?' It became my catchphrase and hence the title of my Kahoot channel and also the book.'”Asked how he feels now after recovering from the $80,000 spider bite, Charles quips,“My spidey senses are telling me Who's the Teacher? Is going to be a hit!” I.G. Studios LLC released Who's the Teacher? Tuesday, November 12, 2024 on major channels such as Amazon.Contact Information:I.G. Studios LLC...(323) 975-5865

