Biocell Technology Introduces Biocell Collagen® ERP For Sensory Delivery Formats

BioCell Collagen ERP (Extra Refined Palatable) is designed to support non-pill formats, including gummies, lozenges and chewables

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCell Technology, an award-winning research and product development company, today introduced BioCell Collagen®

ERP (Extra Refined Palatable), an ingredient specifically designed for sensory delivery formats like gummies, lozenges and chewables. BioCell Collagen®

ERP provides the same naturally occurring matrix of hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate, and hyaluronic acid found in BioCell Collagen®.

BioCell Collagen ERP (Extra Refined Palatable) is specifically designed for sensory delivery formats like gummies, lozenges and chewables and provides the naturally occurring matrix of hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate, and hyaluronic acid found in BioCell Collagen.

"We are introducing BioCell Collagen®

ERP to support our customers seeking to reach consumers who prefer taking supplements in a non-pill format," said

Mo Ishaq, CEO of BioCell Technology LLC. "We've invested in an advanced refining process that delivers BioCell Collagen®

ERP as a fine white to off-white powder with a natural and neutral taste that can support a range of wide product flavors without interfering in the intended product taste."

"This process produces a smooth and easy texture for BioCell Collagen®

ERP to contribute to the pleasurable palate experience of sensory delivery formats like gummies," said Mo Ishaq.

BioCell Collagen® is one of the few science-backed dietary supplement ingredients that addresses the physiological degradation of connective tissue and the associated age-related loss of their structurally essential molecules. It is a clinically tested branded dietary ingredient that research shows can promote active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues.

More than a decade of research, including human clinical trials, shows that BioCell Collagen® can significantly combat visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines, and crow's feet while providing internal support for healthy connective tissues and joints. This is achieved as a result of BioCell Collagen's unique synergistic ingredient composition of naturally occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate, and hyaluronic acid.

This unique composition sets BioCell Collagen® apart from other collagen supplements.

BioCell's unique matrix is not a blend of individual ingredients. The ingredient is delivered in a highly absorbable matrix form that has been the subject of numerous human clinical trials demonstrating its safety, efficacy and bioavailability.

BioCell Collagen ERP arrives just as new market research shows collagen is rising as a key entry and purchase motivation point for consumers in the supplement market.

"Our new research shows that skin health continues to be a priority for consumers to purchase and take dietary supplements – that places collagen as a leading ingredient on a top health concern that motivates consumers to engage with the supplement market," said Len Monheit, chief executive officer of the Collagen Stewardship Alliance, part of the Industry Transparency Center, which issued their 2024 Insights on Collagen Users in June.

"Our 2024 survey also shows that joint health and concerns over joint discomfort has moved up as a top health concern motivator for supplement purchase," said Monheit.

This new data signals increasing growth opportunities for joint health supplement-makers where collagen again plays a starring role, noted Mo Ishaq.

"New Collagen Stewardship Alliance data shows that consumers are highly motivated to engage with supplements for skin health and joint mobility concerns. This data may indicate an evolution in consumer behavior, especially for joint health," said Mo Ishaq. "A new generation of adults who are taking a proactive approach to their wellness may be looking more to the proven benefits of collagen for joint health. It's worth exploring new ways to serve their growing interest."

BioCell Technology manufactures innovative, science-based ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements, functional foods, and cosmetics. The company licenses its branded ingredients to leading consumer packaged goods companies for use in their finished products.

About BioCell Technology, LLC

BioCell Technology is an award-winning research, product development, branding, and marketing company that manufactures innovative, science-based ingredients that have applications in dietary supplements, functional foods, and cosmetics. The company licenses its branded ingredients to leading consumer packaged goods companies for use in their finished products. For more information, visit

