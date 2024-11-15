(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fathers and Mothers Who Care

Fathers and Mothers Who Care, Vermont Galaxy, and Mindful are bringing Good Food, Good Vibes, and Love this Thanksgiving to our Community.

- Duane JacksonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Fathers and Mothers Who Care (FMWC ) is hosting its 12th Annual Thanksgiving Brunch in Partnership with Vermont Galaxy and Mindful Medicine.Contact: Community Relations, (323) 247-7667, ...Fathers and Mothers Who Care (FMWC) is thrilled to announce its 12th Annual Thanksgiving Brunch, a beloved community gathering dedicated to bringing people together in the spirit of Thanksgiving. This year, the event is presented in partnership with Dennis Taylor of Vermont Galaxy and La Tesha of Mindful Medicine, and it is an honor to welcome Assemblymember Mike Gibson as a special guest. We are committed to making Thanksgiving a warm, joyous, and unforgettable experience.Event Details:Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024Location: 10121 S Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PMWe are grateful to have Assemblymember Mike Gibson join us this year and are thrilled to collaborate with Vermont Galaxy and Mindful Medicine to continue this tradition. Thanksgiving is a time to come together and express gratitude, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone,” said a Duane Jackson for FMWC.This year's Thanksgiving Brunch will feature a hearty meal, entertainment, and the warmth of community connection. Special accommodation is available for seniors needing meals delivered or prepared for pickup. Community members can arrange these services by calling (323) 247-7667.In the spirit of giving, FMWC welcomes donations and volunteer sign-ups to help make this important event possible. Those interested in supporting the Thanksgiving Brunch can reach out via ....About Fathers and Mothers Who Care (FMWC):FMWC is a Los Angeles-based community organization committed to strengthening communities through outreach, supportive services, and event programming across Los Angeles County. From seasonal gatherings to community development initiatives, FMWC is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of community residents.For more information, donations, or to volunteer:Phone: (323) 247-7667Email: ...Join us for a Thanksgiving celebration filled with warmth, gratitude, and community spirit.

