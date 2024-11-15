Metavesco's Epic Labor Books October Revenue Of $177,682

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metavesco, (OTC PINK:MVCO), a pioneering holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and nurturing innovative businesses in both digital and traditional sectors, today announced Epic Labor, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary focusing on blue collar staffing solutions, booked topline revenue of $177,682 during its first month of operation in October.

"Epic Labor's strong initial revenue performance is a testament to the viability of this venture and the incredible potential we see for growth," said Ryan

Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "Our immediate focus is on scaling operations to capitalize on the anticipated economic growth and demand for labor solutions under a Trump Presidency, with plans for a major expansion in 2025."

Epic Labor's growth strategy for the coming year includes expanding its geographic footprint, investing in advanced recruitment technologies, and fostering partnerships with key players in the construction, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Metavesco is committed to leveraging its financial resources and industry expertise to position Epic Labor as a leader in the blue-collar staffing market.

As part of Metavesco's broader strategy, this new venture aligns with its goal of driving shareholder value by investing in high-performing and scalable business opportunities.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a diversified investment holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including bitcoin mining, consumer packaged goods, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.

