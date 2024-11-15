Hydrific Named As CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Hydrific has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree for its smart home water sensor, Droplet

Hydrific, part of LIXIL (PRNewsfoto/Hydrific part of LIXIL)



Hydrific has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree for its smart home water sensor, Droplet.

The awards celebrate outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The 2025 awards program received a record number of submissions – over 3400 and marks the third award honoring Droplet this year.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrific , part of LIXIL , has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree for its smart home water sensor, Droplet. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025, the world's most powerful technology event, where Hydrific will showcase Droplet for the first time in Eureka Park. It also marks the third award that Droplet has received this year.



"It's a privilege to have Droplet acknowledged by CES alongside so many pioneering innovations," said Julia Deister, Leader of Hydrific. "Innovation is at the heart of our mission, alongside a commitment to delivering transformative, accessible products that help consumers to rethink their relationship with water"

Hydrific has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree for its smart home water sensor, Droplet.

Post this

The powerful water sensor, which installs in minutes without tools or a plumber, aims to make water conservation simple and smart by providing real-time data and actionable insights into consumer's household water consumption.

The distinguished panel of industry experts-including media professionals, designers, and engineers-evaluated 3400 submissions through a competitive application process that scored entries based on innovation, engineering functionality, aesthetics, and design.

Droplet stood out for its innovative design paired with high-precision engineering which enables it to measure water flow at a rate of 50 times per second.

Droplet will be on display at the Hydrific booth in Eureka Park, number 60440 in Hall G of the Venetian, and join fellow honorees on display as part of the CES Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2025.

About Hydrific

Hydrific is dedicated to redefining water sustainability, empowering individuals with accessible information and tools to simplify water conservation. Through simple solutions, Hydrific offers homeowners and tenants invaluable insights and control over their water usage, bringing forth the vision of sustainable homes in the present day. Supported by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global leader in creating water and housing products, Hydrific is committed to reshaping perceptions and practices around water usage through sustainable solutions.

For more information about Hydrific and its mission, visit the official Hydrific website .

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at .

About CES

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES and follow CES on social media.

Media Contact

Katie-Pia Moran

[email protected]





SOURCE Hydrific part of LIXIL

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED