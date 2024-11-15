(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Coatings 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market is forecasted to grow by USD 236.8 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for tool coatings, growing use of solar products, and the growing automotive industry.

The report on the UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market is segmented as below:

By Application



Automotive

Appliances and hardware

Packaging materials Others

By Type



UV basecoat

UV topcoat UV midcoat

By Region



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing interest in environment-friendly coating processes as one of the prime reasons driving the UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing production of semiconductor manufacturing and rising strategic collaboration and investment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market covers the following areas:



UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market sizing

UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market forecast UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Alta Creation L.L.P.

BERLAC GROUP

Cross PVD

FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD.

HEF

IHI Corp.

KOLZER SRL

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Vergason Technology Inc.

voestalpine AG Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd.

