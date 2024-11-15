UV Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Coatings (Basecoat, Topcoat, Midcoat) Market Report 2024-2028 - Analysis Of Regional Growth Trends By Application With Profiles Of Leading Companies
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Coatings market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market is forecasted to grow by USD 236.8 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for tool coatings, growing use of solar products, and the growing automotive industry.
The report on the UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market is segmented as below:
By Application
Automotive Appliances and hardware Packaging materials Others
By Type
UV basecoat UV topcoat UV midcoat
By Region
APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the growing interest in environment-friendly coating processes as one of the prime reasons driving the UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing production of semiconductor manufacturing and rising strategic collaboration and investment will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market covers the following areas:
UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market sizing UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market forecast UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UV physical vapor deposition (PVD) coatings market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Alta Creation L.L.P. BERLAC GROUP Cross PVD FUJIKURA KASEI CO. LTD. HEF IHI Corp. KOLZER SRL OC Oerlikon Corp. AG Vergason Technology Inc. voestalpine AG Zhejiang UVCHEM Special Coatings Co. Ltd.
