Magnitude 4.9 Quake Hits E. Turkiye - AFAD

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Malatya eastern Turkiye on Friday, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The epicenter of the quake, which took place at 10.46 a.m. local time (0746GMT), was Malatya's Dogansehir district at a depth of seven kilometers, AFAD said in a press release. The earthquake caused neither casualties nor material damage, it added. (end) aas

