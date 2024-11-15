Health Min.: Educating People On Diabetes Risks Declines LLA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi stressed on Friday raising awareness on chronic diseases topped with led to a decline in lower-limb amputation (LLA) rates compared with previous years.

In a speech delivered by Undersecretary for the of Health for Affairs Dr. Ahmad Asad on behalf of the minister during opening the 7th Gulf Foot Conference, the ministry established has specialized centers for diabetic foot at all hospitals owing to widespread diabetes effects on individuals and society health.

Diabetes is one of the most chronic diseases as it causes some perilous complications, which lead to LLA, heart disease and others, Asad said.

In light of challenges, the ministry is keen on boosting preventive programs and raising awareness since prevention is always the best, he noted.

Meanwhile, Dr. Muneera bin Nakhi, a consultant of plastic surgery at Adan Hospital and head of the conference, said the two-day event sheds light on foot surgery, diabetic neuropathy, and innovations in measuring pressure, diagnosis and others.

Up to 540 million people across the globe are diagnosed with diabetes, and the number is projected to reach 783 million by 2045, she said. (end)

mk









MENAFN15112024000071011013ID1108889823