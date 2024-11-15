Peru’S Oil Giant Faces Uncertain Future As Debt Burden Grows

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petroperú, Peru's state-owned oil company, finds itself in a precarious situation. The continues to provide support despite mounting criticism.



Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen recently defended new appointments to Petroperú's leadership. He expressed hope for positive results from these changes.



The company 's troubles stem from its massive debt, largely due to the Talara project. This $6 billion endeavor faced significant delays and cost overruns.



As a result, Petroperú has required over $1 billion in government aid. This financial burden has negatively impacted Peru's fiscal accounts. Business groups have strongly criticized the recent appointments to Petroperú's board.



They argue these choices will hinder necessary restructuring efforts. The company operated without a board for eight weeks earlier this year. The previous directors resigned en masse, citing government inaction on crucial decisions.







Peru's finance minister, José Arista, has indicated a potential shift in government support. He suggested it's unlikely the state will continue paying Petroperú 's creditors next year.

Petroperú's Financial Crisis

However, he didn't completely rule out further assistance. This stance reflects growing concerns about the company's financial sustainability. The Chamber of Commerce of Lima (CCL) has raised alarms about Petroperú's impact on public finances.



They note that the company's debt equals 7% of Peru's 2025 public budget. This figure highlights the significant strain on national resources. The CCL argues these funds could be better used for education and healthcare infrastructure.



Environmental concerns add another layer to Petroperú's challenges. The company has faced numerous fines for oil spills and regulatory violations. These issues raise questions about its ability to manage environmental risks effectively.



Indigenous communities worry about potential ecological damage if the company collapses. Petroperú's board recently asked the government to consider bankruptcy or liquidation options.



This request underscores the severity of the company's financial crisis. It also puts pressure on the government to make difficult decisions about Petroperú's future.

