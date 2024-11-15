Digital Graphics Transforms SS Lootah's Ecommerce Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Graphiks, a web development company in Dubai , has successfully designed and developed an innovative eCommerce website for SS Lootah, a sanitary ware company in Dubai. This new web is another significant step in SS Lootah's digital transformation journey, enhancing the shopping experience for customers and strengthening its digital presence.Re-designing SS Lootah's Digital PresenceDigital Graphiks created a sophisticated, user-friendly website for SS Lootah focusing on offering a seamless shopping experience and enhancing website usability to satisfy the needs of tech-savvy customers. The project mainly focused on designing and developing an engaging online platform consistent with its objectives.As a web design company in Dubai , Digital Graphiks designed a responsive and dynamic online platform for SS Lootah to present various exquisite sanitary products, making browsing and shopping easy. The website includes features like item categories, purchase guidance, navigation options and quicker checkout processes, all geared towards providing a smooth purchasing experience, with close attention to maintaining ideal functionality.User and Admin DashboardsThe new platform also has a user-specific dashboard that enables clients to track their orders, save favourite items, and manage payment options. The admin dashboard will be on the back end to allow easy management of products, orders, and inventory by SS Lootah as well as customer behaviour and sales trends.Search OptimizedThe website is SEO-optimized for increased online visibility to ensure that SS Lootah's products reach a broader audience, improve SS Lootah's Google ranking and support organic traffic online.

Shah Noor

Digital Graphiks

+971 55 252 0600

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.