This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including World Day, breast cancer vaccine data and a celebrity C-suite appointment.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Throughout November the American Diabetes Association is raising awareness about diabetes and encouraging people to join in the fight for a cure.Learn your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and encourage friends and family to do the same.American employers and employees are facing a conundrum: heightened levels of workplace stress and burnout. The 14th annual Aflac WorkForces Report uncovers very high levels of burnout are nearly twice as likely among U.S. Hispanic employees than non-Hispanics."Arnold's bold approach to personal health, innovation and evolution echoes Zimmer Biomet's vision to be the boldest company in MedTech by solving the most meaningful problems in healthcare today," said Ivan Tornos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet. "People are seeking to lead healthier, more active lifestyles as they age, and the demand for people to keep moving pain-free is increasing."The FDA has cleared the Company to begin enrolling the planned Phase 3 trial following the determination that Novavax satisfactorily addressed all clinical hold issues. Novavax will be working with the clinical trial investigators and other partners to resume trial activities as quickly as possible.Cardinal Health will acquire majority stakes in GI Alliance, the country's leading gastroenterology management services organization, and the Advanced Diabetes Supply Group, one of the country's leading diabetic medical supplies providers. The company plans to hold an Investor Day in June 2025.Anixa's breast cancer vaccine was safe and well tolerated by participants in all 3 cohorts of the Phase 1 study. A Phase 2 study evaluating the vaccine in the neoadjuvant setting is planned to commence in 2025.The collaboration is aimed at supporting research to test a combination of targeted therapies, teclistamab and daratumumab, to treat a rare disease called AL amyloidosis. Affecting approximately 4,500 people annually in the U.S., AL amyloidosis can be associated with blood cancers, particularly multiple myeloma as well as lymphomas or chronic lymphocytic leukemia.The 2024 Report Card reveals over 370,000 babies were born preterm in 2023, with one-third of the largest US cities receiving an F grade for preterm birth rates. Twenty-four states experienced worsening rates, many in the southeastern US, with Black birthing people facing preterm birth rates 1.4 times higher than their peers.Leading global communications network Havas hosted its inaugural "GLP101 Day" conference to showcase a holistic view of GLP-1 drugs. As these therapies continue to change the landscape of weight management and metabolic health, their potential impacts extend far beyond physical transformation.Zucara, a diabetes life sciences company developing ZT-01, the first once-daily therapeutic to prevent hypoglycemia (low blood glucose levels) in people with diabetes, announced that Sanofi has made a strategic investment in Zucara as part of the Company's US$20 million Series B financing. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will receive an exclusive right of first negotiation.The educational campaign was developed to increase awareness and reduce hesitancy surrounding immunizations of pan respiratory viral infections. Launched during National Immunization Awareness Month in August, the campaign is more relevant than ever as the winter season approaches.The National Comprehensive Cancer Network published new patient guidelines for individuals with cancer who are seeking to quit smoking. While focused on cessation strategies in people with cancer, the information is also useful for smokers who do not have a cancer diagnosis and want to quit for good.

Veterans Day

Veterans Day was observed on November 11. Here is a roundup of health news we saw honoring veterans this week:



John Hancock Provides Multi-Cancer Early Detection Tests to Special Operations Veterans in Collaboration with Home Base

Delta Dental and Dental Lifeline Network Celebrate Five Years of Partnership in Supporting the Oral Health of America's Veterans

AANA Honors Our Nation's Veterans, Supports Better Care and Greater Access to Healthcare in VA

To Celebrate Veterans Day, MAKO Medical Helps to Restore Home for U.S. Military Veteran Local Dermatology Clinic Hosts Successful American Red Cross Blood Drive on Veterans Day to Help with Blood Shortage

Read more Veterans Day releases here .

