Early Black Friday 2024: Smonet Smart Lock Now Available

As the holiday season approaches, there's no better time to upgrade home security with top-rated security door locks.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, it's time to upgrade home security with smart security door locks . This Black Friday and Monday, Smonet and Hornbill are offering up to 45% off on some of their best smart locks. These deals provide an opportunity to invest in innovative smart lock technology-at a fraction of the cost.Smonet's M6 Fingerprint Door Lock : Enhanced Modern SecurityThe Smonet M6 fingerprint door lock is designed for those who value both security and convenience. This smart lock offers multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint recognition, app control, and even Alexa voice commands. With the ability to store up to 500 fingerprints, it's ideal for families, rental properties, or Airbnb hosts who need to manage access for multiple users.Key Features of the Smonet M6:1. Fingerprint recognition for fast, secure access2. WiFi and app control for remote management3. Alexa compatibility for voice-activated unlocking4. Customizable access codes for guests and family5. Real-time notifications for enhanced security6. Easy installation with no locksmith requiredHornbill's M1 Front Door LocksFor those looking for a robust and versatile smart lock, the Hornbill M1 Front Door Lock is an excellent choice. This lock offers Bluetooth app control, allowing people to lock and unlock their door remotely. With the optional G2 gateway, users can even control the lock from anywhere in the world, making it perfect for frequent travelers or rental property owners.Key Features of the Hornbill M1:1. Bluetooth app control for easy access management2. Auto-lock feature for added security3. Remote control with the optional G2 gateway4. Manage up to 300 guest passcodes5. Weather-resistant design for durability6. Perfect for rental properties or frequent travelersWhy Choose Smonet and Hornbill Smart Locks?Both the Smonet M6 and Hornbill M1 offer advanced features that make them stand out in the smart lock market. While the Smonet M6 focuses on biometric security and real-time notifications, the Hornbill M1 excels in remote access and guest management. Whether buyers prioritize convenience, security, or both, these smart locks are designed to meet their needs.This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, people can enjoy up to 45% off on these top-rated smart locks, making it a good time to upgrade their home's security. With features like fingerprint recognition, app control, and customizable access codes, these locks offer the latest in smart home technology at an unbeatable price.No more missing out on these incredible security door locks deals to enhance home security with the latest smart technology. Visit Amazon this Black Friday and Cyber Monday to take advantage of these special offers and enhance home security.Upgrade home's security today and experience the convenience of smart living. For more information on these deals, visit Smonetrobot's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals: .

