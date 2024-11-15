(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan's expanded by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2024, surpassing expectations. This growth rate translates to an annualized 0.9% increase, marking a slowdown from the previous quarter's 2.2% expansion. The data reveals a shift in Japan's economic drivers from exports to domestic demand.



Private consumption rose by 0.9%, indicating that rising wages are encouraging household spending. This uptick in consumer activity played a crucial role in supporting economic growth. However, capital spending fell by 0.2%, reflecting cautious business sentiment amid global economic uncertainties.



The modest growth helped Japa avoid a technical recession, following two consecutive quarters of contraction. This development comes as a relief to policymakers and investors. Yet, challenges remain as the country navigates persistent inflation and global economic headwinds.







Japan's inflation rate stood at 3% in August, driven by high food and energy costs. The Bank of Japan maintains its ultra-low interest rate policy, aiming to support economic recovery. This stance contrasts with the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate cuts, affecting currency dynamics.



The yen's appreciation against the dollar presents a mixed bag for Japan's economy. It may help curb inflation by reducing import costs. However, it could also dampen export competitiveness, a traditional pillar of Japan's economic strength.

Japan's Economy Grows Modestly in Q3 2024, Avoiding Recession

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faces the task of revitalizing Japan's economy. His administration plans to introduce a new economic stimulus package. This initiative aims to support low-income families and boost investment in AI and semiconductor industries.



Japan's economic outlook remains cautiously optimistic. The OECD projects inflation to stabilize around 2% in 2024-25. Wage growth is expected to gain momentum, potentially supporting continued consumer spending.



Global factors continue to influence Japan's economic trajectory. Weak global growth, geopolitical tensions, and high inflation pose significant challenges. The country's shift towards domestic demand-led growth may provide some insulation from external shocks.







MENAFN15112024007421016031ID1108889406