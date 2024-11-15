Noster Inc Research: Celebrating Breakthroughs In Gut Microbiome

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Young Scientists Shine at 5th Annual

NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize Ceremony

KYOTO, Japan, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noster proudly hosted the 5th NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize Symposium and Awards Ceremony in partnership with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), publishers of the renowned Science journal. The events, held on October 10 and 11, 2024, highlighted the achievements of emerging leaders in microbiome research. The Grand Prize was awarded to Kazuki Nagashima of Stanford University, while Lina Yao and Brittany Needham were the finalists.

On October 10, the Symposium at NOSTER's Kyoto headquarters featured this year's winners, who shared insights on their pioneering discoveries related to the gut microbiome and its impact on health. Topics covered included the intricate interactions between gut bacteria, host organisms, and immune cells, as well as the potential of microbiome-based therapies.

The Ceremony on October 11, held at the Park Hyatt Kyoto, was attended by NOSTER CEO Kohey Kitao, Science Publisher Bill Moran, Science Senior Editor Caroline Ash, and leading researchers from Japan. This year's selection panel chose Kazuki Nagashima as the Grand Prize winner for his groundbreaking research on the effects of gut bacteria on T cells.

Pioneering Discoveries in Microbiome Research

Recent advances in microbiome research have unveiled significant links between gut bacteria and various diseases such as cancer, immune disorders, and gastrointestinal issues. The expanding field of metabolomics is shedding light on how microbial metabolites may influence disease mechanisms. Ongoing research is expected to lead to novel therapies that target the gut microbiome. NOSTER is committed to supporting young scientists and fostering transformative breakthroughs in this field through the NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize.

Research Highlights of the 2024 Awardees

Kazuki Nagashima, winner of the Grand Prize, developed a method to identify the effects of gut bacteria on T cells, earning the 2024 NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize Grand Prize. His work overturned previous theories by demonstrating that T cells, a type of immune cell, can recognize and respond to multiple types of bacteria.

Finalist Lina Yao, conducted research aiming to develop new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease and autoimmune disorders by investigating the effects of bile acids produced by gut bacteria on immune cells.

Finalist Brittany Needham, discovered that a substance called 4EPS produced by gut bacteria is present in high levels in the plasma of children with autism spectrum disorder. Her research focuses on how gut bacterial metabolites affect brain function by targeting the gut-brain axis.

About the NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize

Applications for the 2025 NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize are open from October 15, 2024, to February 14, 2025. The prize is open to researchers who have earned an M.D., Ph.D., or M.D./Ph.D. within the past 10 years.

For more details

Company Overview

Name: Noster Inc.

CEO: Kohey Kitao

Headquarters: 35-3 Kamikainocho, Mukomachi, Kyoto, Japan

Business: Research, development, and sales of biopharmaceuticals and functional foods

Website:

Contact Information

Public Relations: Nanami Akatsuka

Tel: 075-921-5303 / Fax: 075-924-2702

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Noster Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED