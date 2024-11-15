Occupation Air Strikes Kill 15 People In Syria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Syrian authorities declared on Thursday that 15 people died in Israeli air bombing on Al-Mazza district n Damascus and Qudsia on the city's outskirts. The official Syrian news agency, SANA, quoted a military source as saying that the air raids started at 3:20 a.m. (Syria local time) on residential buildings in Al-Mazza and Qudsia. The bombing killed 15 people and wounded 16 others and inflicted wide scale damage in the targeted buildings and nearby properties. (end) amn

