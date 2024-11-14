Gather For A Good4u Thanksgiving With Natural Grocers®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Save big all month long and ease your holiday hustle with turkey reservations, festive recipes, and Thanksgiving Hot Deals, November 23–26, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November is that magical time of year when the leaves fall, the first snowflakes begin to drift down, and the excitement for the holiday season starts to build. Natural Grocers ® is ready to help you get a head start on your festive preparations. As the largest family-owned organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., it has everything needed for a delicious, budget-friendly, good4uSM holiday feast. From reserving a turkey to special holiday savings , plus mouthwatering menus for every diet, customers can cross off their to-do lists while stocking up on high-quality products that will impress every guest around the table.

THANKSGIVING WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Co-founder Margaret Isely shared her time, joy, and kindness with everyone around her-especially during the holidays. Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers and Margaret Isely's granddaughter reflects, "For my grandmother, gathering with loved ones around a table filled with delicious food was more than just a holiday tradition. It was a time to share cherished memories, create new ones, and celebrate togetherness through the joy of food. I now realize it's also a moment to express gratitude, both big and small, for the people and moments we treasure. At Natural Grocers, this spirit of gratitude is woven into everything we do-including our deep appreciation for our customers and our good4uSM Crew. Stop by your local Natural Grocers and let us help make your Thanksgiving a season filled with gratitude, great food, and joyful memories."

MARY'S FREE-RANGE® TURKEY & NATURAL GROCERS

Since 1954, Mary's Free-Range Turkey has been committed to humane, sustainable poultry farming that emphasizes quality over quantity and prioritizes animal welfare. Upholding the same high standards as Natural Grocers, Mary's Free-Range turkeys are raised without antibiotics, are Non-GMO Project Verified, free-range, fed a non-GMO vegetarian diet, and contain no additives (such as MSG, salt, or basting solutions), no preservatives, and are gluten-free. Raised in the USA, Mary's Free-Range Turkeys are never frozen-they arrive fresh, deep-chilled to 28 degrees to maintain peak quality.

Natural Grocers customers can choose from eight types of turkeys at various sizes to fit their budgets and preferences-including Mary's Free-Range Pre-Cooked Oven-Roasted Turkey, for those who wish to save time and precious oven space. Customers can reserve a turkey by visiting their local Natural Grocers location and speaking with a good4u Crew member.



All customers picking up a reserved turkey will receive a free Natural Grocers reusable bag to carry their purchase home.[i]

For more information, visit

Turkey Ordering FAQs . Not sure how to prepare, roast and carve your turkey?

Click here.

VEGETARIAN & VEGAN CHOICES

Natural Grocers also offers spectacular discounts on holiday options for non-traditional diets. Customers can choose from Field RoastTM

Celebration Roasts, Tofurky® Stuffed Vegan Roasts, and QuornTM

Turk'y Style Roasts. Find these items plus other tasty additions for your guests who prefer plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free or grain-free options, all on sale through

December 31, 2024 .[ii]

NOVEMBER SAVINGS AT NATURAL GROCERS

Through Nov. 30: Customers can save up to 45% off Always AffordableSM prices on select products in every department.[iii]

Enjoy four days of additional Thanksgiving Hot Deals [iv]

from November 23-26 on popular products such as:





Bonafide Provisions® Organic Broths

($3.25/32 oz). These broths use only the highest-quality, certified organic whole-food ingredients that taste like homemade (if not better).

Blue Diamond Growers® Nut-Thins Crackers (2/$6). These gluten-free snack crackers are made with the goodness of Blue Diamond Almonds and California rice and come in a variety of flavors.

Waterloo® Sparking Waters (2/$10) and San Pellegrino Sparking Mineral Water ($1.85/25.3 oz). These non-alcoholic drinks will provide some sparkle for your guests while saving you money.

Endangered SpeciesTM

Chocolate Bars (2/$5).

Feeling cooked? Skip making dessert and break out the good stuff paired with a good cause. Endangered Species Chocolate is made with only a handful of real, responsibly sourced ingredients with absolutely zero artificial sweeteners or additives. The company is also a champion for conservation organizations. Break a few bars onto a fancy plate and dessert is served!

{N}POWER ® FAMILY PERKS

Natural Grocers offers a touch of extra gratitude for members of its {N}power rewards program, with exclusive discounts and perks to prepare for the holiday.



Nov. 21–27: Enter for a chance to win a free Mary's Free-Range Turkey. When {N}power members spend

$100

or more between

November 21-27, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Mary's Free-Range Non-GMO Turkey (8–12 lb).[v] Each store will randomly select one winner from eligible entries. Winners can pick up their turkey just in time for the December holidays.

Nov. 23-26: 10% Off All Alcohol

for {N}power Members.[vi]

Through Nov. 30: Natural Grocers good4u® Meal DealsTM-Thanksgiving Edition.

{N}power members can enjoy special discounts on Thanksgiving side dishes that are sure to please a crowd, including:[vii]



Mashed Potatoes (serves 6 for under $7)



Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese (serves 8 for under $10)



Pumpkin Pie (serves 8 for under $9) Gluten-Free Stuffing (serves 10 for under $9)

INSPIRING & EASY RECIPES

Whether you're hosting this year or bringing a show-stopping dessert, Natural Grocers has crafted an inspiring assortment of recipes to make your Thanksgiving menu both delicious and stress-free for every diet-gluten-free, keto, paleo, vegan, and traditional. This year's expansive Natural Grocers good4u® Thanksgiving Table Recipe Collection

includes beloved holiday classics alongside new must-tries, like Sausage-Stuffed Butternut Squash, Organic Curried Pumpkin Soup, and a citrusy, not-too-sweet Candied Orange "Polenta" Cake. And when the big day is over, Natural Grocers' experts have you covered with unique and tasty Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes

to keep the flavor going!

Customers can get more information on holiday deals, discounts and recipes from Natural Grocers by picking up the November edition (Vol. 88) of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline® at their local store or view the digital version here.





ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE



Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain synthetic colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested

$15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit



for more information and store locations.



[i]

Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii]

All items are available while supplies last; no rain checks. Offers valid through December 31, 2024 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[iii]

Offers valid only from 11/1/24 – 11/30/24 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv]

Offers valid only from 11/23/24 – 11/26/24 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v]

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to customers who are egal residents of the following states who are 18 years old or older at the time of entry: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. 18 years or older. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 11/21/24 and ends on 11/27/24. For official rules, complete details, and alternative method of entry, visit naturalgrocers/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[vi]

Offer valid for in-store customer purchases only at participating Natural Grocers

locations from 11/23/24 – 11/26/24. Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at

/npower

[vii]

Offers are available only to registered {N}power members. Must enter registered phone number at checkout to redeem. Price excludes tax. Offers end November 30, 2024 and are redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors.



