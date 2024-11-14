SEABOURN's ANNUAL 'BLACK FRIDAY SAIL' RETURNS WITH EXCLUSIVE SAVINGS FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 'Black Friday Sail' offers value-added benefits and amenities across nearly 370 ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages in 2025 and 2026

Seabourn , the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, kicks off the holiday and gift season with its annual "Black Friday Sail."

Available now until December 3, 2024, the offers several exceptional, value-added benefits on select 2025 and 2026 ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages, including:



a two-category veranda suite upgrade a 15% reduced deposit in select markets

Seabourn Black Friday Sail

Seabourn's Veranda Suites provide spacious, all-suite accommodations with 246 to 302 square feet of indoor living space, plus a private veranda ranging from 68 to 83 square feet. Guests can enhance their onboard experience with a complimentary two-category suite upgrade, securing a higher-category Veranda Suite in a prime location on the ship. Additionally, the 15 percent reduced deposit offers further savings for guests, requiring a lower upfront cost to book their voyage.

Guests who take advantage of the "Black Friday Sail" may choose from nearly 370 itineraries on board any of Seabourn's ultra-luxury ships to hundreds of worldwide destinations. Travelers can discover local cultures and remote destinations in the Arctic and South Pacific on Seabourn's new purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, or explore marquee destinations and boutique ports in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska and more on the line's ultra-luxury ocean ships.

Seabourn's curated itineraries are designed to highlight authentic experiences found off-the-beaten path. Guests can indulge in a home away from home on board Seabourn's intimate ships with private, yacht-like atmospheres, pampered by intuitive, personalized service. Ensconced in their spacious oceanfront suite, guests can savor gourmet dining that rivals the finest restaurants in the world and enjoy complimentary premium wines and spirits.



Sample voyages available with The Black Friday Sail include:



Mediterranean and Northern Europe:



April 8, 2025 -

Seabourn Ovation - 7-day Riviera Gems & The Calanques



June 28, 2025 –

Seabourn Sojourn - 7-day Scotland & Iceland's South Coast

Alaska and Atlantic Coast:



June 6, 2025 -

Seabourn Quest - 7-day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage

November 1, 2025 – Seabourn Sojourn - 12-day Atlantic Coast Harbors

Antarctica: November 16, 2025 –

Seabourn Pursuit - 11-day The Great White Continent



A complete list of applicable sailings, benefits and combinable promotions for the "Black Friday Sail" can be found on

The 15% reduced deposit is available in the U.S., Canadian and Australian markets.

Certain restrictions apply.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.



Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK ).



SOURCE Seabourn

