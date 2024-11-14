Apha Foundation Announces 2025 Incentive Grant Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024–2025 recipients of the Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care and the Practice Advancement Grants . A total of 53 pharmacists and student pharmacists from across the country were awarded $1,000 grants as seed money to implement or support an existing innovative patient care service within their pharmacy practice.
The Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care is the APhA Foundation's longest-running program. With the generous support of the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners, these grants have facilitated the development of 775 pharmacy-based projects improving the health outcomes of thousands of patients across the country. Focus areas for this year's 50 Incentive Grant Recipients include cardiovascular health, diabetes management, respiratory therapy, medication safety, and more.
Three pharmacists were awarded the new Practice Advancement Grant, a collaborative opportunity between the APhA Foundation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal of this initiative is to advance collaboration with leaders in communities where confidence in vaccines is low, increase partnerships with public health programs, and to provide equitable health care via vaccination services.
"The APhA Foundation is thrilled to offer a variety of grant funding for innovative patient care in communities across the U.S. These pharmacist-provided initiatives will increase access to essential health services, especially in underserved populations," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "We are deeply grateful for the Community Pharmacy Foundation, the Rothholz Family, Centers for Disease Control, and our other partners for their collaboration and support for community pharmacy services."
Recipients are listed below.
|
Recipient name
|
Practice site
|
Project title/final report
|
City, State
|
Rothholz Family Immunization Education Grants
|
Evelyn Kim
|
Ralphs
Pharmacy
|
Technician Roles in Vaccinations: Impact of California
Immunization Registry (CAIR) Access on Vaccine Co-
Administration Rates in Community Pharmacies
|
Placentia, CA
|
Courtney
Wittstadt
|
Professional
Pharmacy
|
Ensuring Childhood Vaccine Access Through
Collaboration Among Pharmacy, Community, and
School Networks
|
Baltimore. MD
|
Residents and their Preceptors Grants
|
Alyssa Barnes
|
HealthLinc
|
Optimizing Awareness: Effective Strategies
for
Educating Reproductive-Aged Women on Pharmacist-
Prescribed Contraception in Indiana
|
Valparaiso, IN
|
Emma Brusio
|
Safeway
|
Sociocognitive Factors Influencing Community
Pharmacist's Intention to Educate Patients on
Medication-Induced Genitourinary Adverse Effects
(SPI-GAE)
|
Towson, MD
|
Bullock,
Brittany
|
Moose
Pharmacy
|
Retrospective Review of an Independent Pharmacist-
led Diabetes Management and Education Program in
a Medicaid Population
|
Concord, NC
|
Carriedo,
Michelle
|
Safeway
Pharmacy
|
Integrating Smoking Cessation Counseling with
Immunization Encounters in Community Pharmacy
|
Livermore, CA
|
Carter
(Rister),
Rachel
|
PrimaryPlus -
Morehead
|
ECO-ROADS: Enhancing COPD Outcomes-RPM,
Pulse Oximetry, and Direct Billable Clinical Services
|
Morehead,KY
|
Cochran,
Alexandra
|
Trinity Medical
Associates
|
The Clinical Impact of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 Receptor
Agonist Access Issues in a Primary Care Setting
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Cuffee,
Tayana
|
Buford Road
Pharmacy
|
Evaluation of a Community-Based Pharmacy Point-of-
Care Test and Treat Services
|
Richmond, VA
|
Daniels, Claire
|
Kroger
Pharmacy
|
Evaluation of New Patient Outreach on Successful
Prescription Profile Transfers to Multiple Sites of a
Community Pharmacy Chain
|
Marietta, OH
|
Drobny,
Abigail
|
Kroger Health
|
Enhancing Medication Adherence and Therapy
Optimization: The Impact of Pharmacist-Driven
Medication Assessment of Injectable Tirzepatide
|
Bellevue, NE
|
Duong,
Sandra
|
Fred Meyer
|
Assessing the Impact of Pharmacist-led Evaluation and
Intervention Using the Asthma Impairment and Risk
Questionnaire (AIRQ) in Patients with Uncontrolled
Asthma
|
Vancouver, WA
|
Esquibel,
Makhaila
|
HealthLinc
|
What Factors Are Associated with Receipt of Over-
the-Counter Pharmacy Services Among Patients at a
Midwest Federally Qualified Health Center?
|
Valparaiso, IN
|
Fleck, Michael
|
Acme Sav-on
Pharmacy
|
Patient Interest in Utilizing Community Pharmacies for
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Management
|
Media, PA
|
Gallardo
Penchi,
Fabiola
|
Osterhaus
Pharmacy
|
Pilot Service of Community Pharmacist Management
of Continuous Glucose Monitors in Patients with Type
2 Diabetes Not on Insulin Therapy
|
Maquoketa, IA
|
Gantman,
Anabelle
|
USC Pharmacy
|
Assessing College Students' Awareness
and
Misconceptions About Vaping: Implications
for Community Pharmacy Smoking Cessation Programs
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Gurr, Noah
|
Moose
Pharmacy
|
Implementing a Glucagon Prescribing Protocol
in a Community-Based Independent Pharmacy
|
Mount Pleasant, NC
|
Hall,
Stephen
|
AM Diabetes
|
Investigating the Pharmacist Impact on Diabetes
Distress and HbA1c-A Study on a Novel Pharmacist
Consultation Model Intervening on Diabetes Distress
|
Bartlett, TN
|
Harris, Allyson
|
Smith's
|
The Effect of Cost and Timely Patient Education
About
Prescription Delivery on Utilization of Delivery
Services
|
West Jordan, UT
|
Heggen,
Emilie
|
Towncrest Pharmacy
|
Implementation and Evaluation of Vivitrol
Administration Service in an Independent Pharmacy
|
Iowa City, IA
|
Herzog,
Austin
|
Purdue
University
Pharmacy
|
Frequency and Characteristics of Patient Information
Requests Made by Community
Pharmacists During the
Delivery of Medication Therapy Management Services
for a Self-Insured Employer
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
Hilgendorf,
Emma
|
Walgreens
Specialty
Pharmacy
|
Impact of a Smoking Cessation Screening Tool in
Specialty Pharmacy to Improve Smoking Quit Rates in
Adult Multiple Sclerosis Patients
|
Wauwatosa, WI
|
Hooper, Clare
|
Walgreens Co.
|
Frequency and Characteristics of Prescription
Adaptations Made by Chain Community Pharmacists
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Huynh,
Tiffany
|
Albertsons
Companies
|
Mind the Statin Gap-Evaluating Barriers in
Pharmacy-Recommended Statin Therapy
|
Tustin, CA
|
King, Jacob
|
Medicine Mart
of West
Columbia
|
Evaluating the Discordance of Records Between the
South Carolina Immunization Registry and an
Independent Community Pharmacy Utilizing a
Bidirectional HL7 Immunization Integration
|
West Columbia, SC
|
Li, Royce
|
University
Medical Center
of El Paso
Neighborhood
Clinics
|
Three-Year Impact of Community Pharmacist-led
Transitions of Care Model: A Retrospective Analysis
|
El Paso, TX
|
Longenecker,
Alyssa
|
Cape Fear Clinic
Pharmacy
|
Assessing the Impact of Certified Pharmacy
Technicians Role in Behavioral Health Case
Management on Short Form Health Survey 12 Scores
|
Wilmington, NC
|
Ly, Vivian
|
Western
University of
Health Sciences
/ 986 Pharmacy
|
Barriers to Implementing and Maintaining Smoking
Cessation Services in Independent Community
Pharmacies Across Different States in the United
States
|
La Verne, CA
|
May, Karissa
|
Walgreens
Specialty
Pharmacy
|
The Effects of Pharmacists' Intervention and
Education on SABA Overuse in Medicaid Patients
|
Kansas City, MO
|
McDonald,
Dana
|
Albertsons
Safeway -
Denver Division
|
Evaluation of Pharmacist Comfort and Readiness for
Prescribing Services for HIV PEP/PrEP After
Completing an Educational Video
|
Centennial, CO
|
McKenzie,
Kendall
|
H-E-B Pharmacy
|
Assessing the Effectiveness of Patient–Pharmacist
Communication During Medication Counseling in
Texas Community Pharmacies
|
Austin, TX
|
Milunovic,
Teona
|
Walgreens
|
Effectiveness of Glycemic Control Education Delivered
by
a Community Pharmacy Resident
|
Chelsea, MA
|
Moshayedi,
Venoos
|
USC Pharmacies
|
Assessing the Effectiveness of a Standardized
Workflow Training in Minimizing Vaccine Errors in
Pharmacy Practice
|
Glendale, CA
|
Nelson,
Allyson
|
Atlantis
Pharmacy
|
Empirical Validity of Serum Creatinine Availability in a
Community Setting and Impact of Medication Dosing
|
Atlantis, FL
|
Nguyen,
Lillian
|
986 Pharmacy
|
Addressing Social Determinants of Health in the
Homeless Population: Determining Change in Health
Care Access
|
La Verne, CA
|
Omotoyinbo,
Opeyemi
|
MercyOne
Dubuque
Medical Center
Pharmacy
|
Implementing Long-Acting Injectable (LAI)
Medications in a Comprehensive Strategy for Opioid
Abstinence
|
Dubuque, IA
|
Pack, Raylee
|
Walgreens
Specialty
Pharmacy
|
Assessment of Patient-Perceived Disease Burden in
Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis on Oral Therapy by a
Community Specialty Pharmacist
|
Nashville, TN
|
Patrick,
Bennett
|
Mathes
Pharmacy
|
Uncovering Care Gaps: Parent Perspectives on Gaps in
Type 1 Diabetes Management for Children Aged 8–12
Years in Kentucky and Southern Indiana
|
New Albany, IN
|
Pham,
Brenden
|
Fred Meyer
|
Impact of Targeted Outreach on Immunization Rates of
Patients with Diabetes
|
Vancouver, WA
|
Pinkovsky,
Victoria
|
Riverside Village
Pharmacy
|
Evaluating Patient and Provider Perceived
Effectiveness and Satisfaction with Riverside Village
Pharmacy's Clinical Wound Care Service
|
Nashville, TN
|
Rountree,
Grayson
|
Kroger
Pharmacy
|
Exploring the Influence of Behaviors and Personalities
of Pharmacy Leaders on Retention and Resilience in a
Community Pharmacy Setting
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Salcedo,
Lillian Avery
|
Kroger
Pharmacy
|
Evaluating Pharmacist Directed Care for Eligible
Kroger Employees: An Analysis of Dietitian
Consultation Adoption Rates and Employee
Satisfaction
|
Roanoke, VA
|
Schneider,
Sarah
|
University of
Pittsburgh School of
Pharmacy/ PA
Pharmacist Care
Network (PPCN)
|
Identifying Best Practices for Social Determinants of
Health Referrals in Community Pharmacies
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Shen, Joseph
|
Osco Drug
(Jewel-Osco Pharmacy)
|
Illinois Health Professional Students' Awareness and
Perceptions of Community Pharmacist-Provided
Clinical Services
|
Chicago, IL
|
Sumra, Faiza
|
Kroger Health
|
Evaluation of Social Determinants of Health
Assessment Models in Community Pharmacy
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Thompson, Semya
|
Campus Health Pharmacy
|
Assessment of Pharmacist-led Workflow
Intervention on COVID-19, Influenza, and
Pneumococcal Vaccinations in College Students with
Asthma and Diabetes
|
Chapel Hill, NC
|
Truman, Destanie
|
Greenwood Pharmacy
|
Evaluation of Community Pharmacy Outreach
Events to Screen for Human Immunodeficiency
Virus (HIV)
|
Waterloo, IA
|
Ward, Raney
|
Bremo
Pharmacy
|
Evaluating Patient Willingness for Influenza Testing
and Treatment in a Community Pharmacy Setting
and Urgent Care Settings
|
Richmond, VA
|
Warren, Dani
|
Wiggins Family Medical Center
and Pharmacy
|
An Evaluation of a Pharmacist-led Chronic Condition
Management Telehealth Program on Clinical
Outcomes for Patients with Diabetes
|
Carrollton, GA
|
Whitfield, Courtney
|
Realo Drugs
|
Evaluating Provider Satisfaction with the Role of
Clinical Pharmacists in Delivering Chronic Care
Management Services within an Accountable Care
Organization
|
New Bern, NC
