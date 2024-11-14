Apha Foundation Announces 2025 Incentive Grant Recipients

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is pleased to announce the 2024–2025 recipients of the Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Care and the Practice Advancement Grants . A total of 53 pharmacists and student pharmacists from across the country were awarded $1,000 grants as seed money to implement or support an existing innovative patient care service within their pharmacy practice.

The Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care is the APhA Foundation's longest-running program. With the generous support of the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners, these grants have facilitated the development of 775 pharmacy-based projects improving the health outcomes of thousands of patients across the country. Focus areas for this year's 50 Incentive Grant Recipients include cardiovascular health, diabetes management, respiratory therapy, medication safety, and more.

Three pharmacists were awarded the new Practice Advancement Grant, a collaborative opportunity between the APhA Foundation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal of this initiative is to advance collaboration with leaders in communities where confidence in vaccines is low, increase partnerships with public health programs, and to provide equitable health care via vaccination services.

"The APhA Foundation is thrilled to offer a variety of grant funding for innovative patient care in communities across the U.S. These pharmacist-provided initiatives will increase access to essential health services, especially in underserved populations," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "We are deeply grateful for the Community Pharmacy Foundation, the Rothholz Family, Centers for Disease Control, and our other partners for their collaboration and support for community pharmacy services."

Recipients are listed below.