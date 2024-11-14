Join The Pet Party For Sweet US Parents And Kids Funded By Recruiting For Good

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Love to support pet rescues and party for good too? Join The Pet Party to Do Both; sponsored by Recruiting for Good.

Love to support pet rescues and party for good too? Join The Pet Party to Do Both; sponsored by Recruiting for Good.

Love to Support Rescues and Earn The Sweetest Beauty Treats...Good for You and Your Pet Too? Join The Pet Party Funded By Recruiting for Good

We Are Recruiting for Good helping companies find talented professionals and funding causes WeAreRecruitingforGood

Join The Pet Party to Help Fund a Rescue Earn Invite to The Sweetest Pet Mom Fashion Party

We are Recruiting for Good a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; rewarding referrals with rescue donations, and the sweetest treats.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are Recruiting for Good a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to improve the quality of life for sweet pet parents in the USA; Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with donations to rescues, and The Sweetest Treats (good for humans and pets too).According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good and Make a Positive Impact Too? Join The Pet Party ...Just for Sweet Human Beings Like You!'"How to Join The Pet Party1. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; by introducing a Human Resources Manager.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who makes introduction chooses which rescue Recruiting for Good donates to; and also earns sweet treats too (generous gift cards).AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Love to Support Rescues and Party for Good? Join The Pet Party Funded by Recruiting for Good. Participate in referral program to earn donations for favorite rescue, and earn generous gift cards for the sweetest treats (Good for You & Your Pet Too).

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-395-4497

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.