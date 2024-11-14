(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Luís – Brazilian economic activity was up 0.8% in September from August according to the Economic Activity (IBC-Br) issued this Thursday (14) by the Brazilian Central . The IBC-Br is considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) result.

The numbers are seasonally adjusted, meaning that seasonal fluctuations throughout the year are removed. The index was up 5.1% year-over-year in September.



Economic activity in Brazil was also up 1.1% from July to September. Year-over-year in Q3, activity picked up by 4.7%. The IBC-Br increased by 3% in the 12 months through September, and by 3.3% year-to-date through September.

Read more:

Brazil presents new climate target at COP29

Translated by

Gabriel Pomerancblum





©Cris Fraga/NurPhoto/AFP

The post Economy grew by 0.8% in Brazil in September appeared first on ANBA News Agency .