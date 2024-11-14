Economy Grew By 0.8% In Brazil In September
São Luís – Brazilian economic activity was up 0.8% in September from August according to the Economic Activity index (IBC-Br) issued this Thursday (14) by the Brazilian Central bank . The IBC-Br is considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) result.
The numbers are seasonally adjusted, meaning that seasonal fluctuations throughout the year are removed. The index was up 5.1% year-over-year in September.
Economic activity in Brazil was also up 1.1% from July to September. Year-over-year in Q3, activity picked up by 4.7%. The IBC-Br increased by 3% in the 12 months through September, and by 3.3% year-to-date through September.
