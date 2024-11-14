Sheridan Recycling Program Brings New Life To Pre-Loved Linen

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HBISustains

“ Sheridan is the first Australian homewares brand to offer a recycling program to local communities – providing consumers with a way to consciously dispose of their pre-loved bed linen and towels.”

– Jemma Simpson, head of marketing at Sheridan

To help consumers play their part in reducing textile waste, HanesBrands' Australian homewares brand, Sheridan, has established a new partnership with BlockTexx , a global leader in textile resource recovery, for its in-store recycling program.

According to BlockTexx, the average household is estimated to have more than 30 pounds of worn linen that's at the end of its life.

The Sheridan Recycling Program encourages consumers to return their pre-loved quilt covers, sheets and towels – of any brand – to the in-store bins at a Sheridan boutique or outlet store.

The items are collected, sorted, decommissioned, and then sent to BlockTexx's facility in Loganholme, Queensland, where their proprietary S.O.F.T. (Separation of Fiber Technology) process breaks down hard-to-recycle textile and clothing blends, helping to divert old sheets, towels and quilt covers from landfills.

BlockTexx's pioneering technology works to see that textiles are not just recycled but renewed – converting them into high-grade raw materials that can be repurposed into new products for use in many industries, including textiles.

“We're thrilled to be partnering with BlockTexx to inspire responsible end-of-life solutions for our products and drive innovative circular strategies for textile waste,” said Sheree Maguire , general manager – HanesBrands Sustainability.

At HanesBrands, we understand we have both a responsibility and unique ability to make sustainability accessible for all. As annual global textile waste is estimated to possibly reach more than 150 million tons by 2050 , initiatives like the Sheridan Recycling Program are more important than ever.

Learn more about our ambitious sustainability goals .