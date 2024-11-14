Amir, Turkish President Witness Signing Of Agreements And Mous

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries, at the Presidential Complex Palace in Ankara on Thursday.

HH the Amir and HE President Erdogan witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement on humanitarian aid, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of documents and archives between the Qatar National Archives and the Archives Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, an MoU for cooperation in the fields of media and communication, the executive program for the years 2025 and 2026 within the framework of the MoU for cooperation in the fields of youth and sports, a cooperation agreement in the field of international land transport of passengers and goods, a declaration of intent on facilitating trade between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Commerce in the Republic of Turkiye, an executive protocol between the Qatari Ministry of Defense and the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on logistical support for aircraft, and a technical protocol between the Ministry of Defense in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of National Defense in the Republic of Turkey on logistical support for naval vessels.



HH the Amir and HE the Turkish President also witnessed the signing of the joint statement of the 10 session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. On the Turkish side, it was attended by a lineup of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.