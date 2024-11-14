Amir Leaves Turkiye

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Ankara today after co-chairing the 10th session of Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee with President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

HH the Amir was seen off at Esenboga International Airport by His Excellency Hakan Fidan, of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, along with other senior officials.

Accompanying HH the Amir were Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.