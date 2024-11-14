John C. Kiyonaga's New Novel Tells The Epic True Story Of WWII's 442Nd Regimental Combat Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uninvited Valor-The Forsaken of WWII by John C. Kiyonaga

Uninvited Valor-The Forsaken Soldiers of WWII seamlessly blends history with fiction.

- Midwest ReviewWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Debut author John C. Kiyonaga draws on his own father's experience serving with the 442nd RCT, a unit consisting entirely of Japanese-American enlisted soldiers and considered the military's most decorated unit. Uninvited Valor-The Forsaken Soldiers of WWII begins with Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. 22-year-old Joe Horiuchi is faced with a decision: volunteer for America's war against the Axis Powers, or reject the country that is locking his fellow Japanese-Americans in internment camps. Where does Joe's loyalty lie? And what is he willing to do for the country that regards him and his people as suspect?Like the global conflict, Joe's personal war is fought on many fronts. Overcoming his sense of betrayal by his own government, he enlists and joins the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, where he confronts a self-serving senior officer, faces an accusation of murder, lives with the paralyzing terror of waging war, and longs for the girl he left behind.Will Joe heed his unit's motto,“Go For Broke”? Or will he settle for giving less?Uninvited Valor is the story of men called into brotherhood-and greatness-by circumstances beyond their control, and their decision to go for broke, risking everything for the country that has forsaken them.John C. Kiyonaga's novel expertly weaves fiction with history, which DartFrog Books believes to be the mark of a true standout in the historical fiction genre.Uninvited Valor has received rave reviews.“Kiyonaga is especially adept at capturing the nuances of fighting and interludes of peace and discovery, juxtaposing them in ways that illustrate the pulse and people of the 1940s.Libraries and readers seeking Word War II fiction that sizzles with action, strong characters, and the perspectives of combatants will find Joe's story and journey compelling. Uninvited Valor holds the rare ability to reach beyond military history readers into general-interest audiences seeking personal connections to history, outcomes, and acts of valor.”-Midwest Book Review“John C Kiyonaga has written a spirited novel about the 442nd Nisei Unit during World War 2. I recommend it highly for all readers who enjoy a WW2 thriller with a political edge. And for all readers who enjoy fine prose and novelistic scenes and characters. This small novel reveals a large writing talent.”-Alan Lelchuk, Professor of Creative Writing at Dartmouth College, author of Searching for Wallenberg and Brooklyn Boy."[Kiyonaga's] trimmed style creates a compelling, off-beat rhythm, moving the story via tightly stitched scenes. The result is fast-paced engagement, striking at the authentic core of the 442nd experience and demonstrating the reasons why they continue to be remembered today-Molokai Dispatch“Uninvited Valor is a story of the events in America after the Pearl Harbor bombing...I love books that teach me something new and put me in the shoes of someone different than me and this book did that. It's a well written debut!”-Joanna, @joannasbookshelf“This was an interesting story to follow and I liked getting insight into this combat team and what it was like to be a Japanese American after the Pearl Harbor bombing. I applaud these men for serving after the country turned its back on them and deemed them the enemy. The courage to fight anyway is outstanding.If you like historical fiction that is based off of a true story and want a different viewpoint of the war, I'd recommend picking this one up.”-Stefanie, @that_bookaholic_gal“This story was beautifully told about the forsaken soldiers, the conflicting choices they had to make, and their bravery to fight. Inspirational and educational, this is a must read for history buffs and historical fiction readers.”-Michelle, @nurse_bookieUninvited Valor is available for purchase on Amazon:The author is available for interviews and the book is available for review.

