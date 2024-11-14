NCEC Partners With Zybek Sports For The Ultimate Football Camp Evaluation Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julian Lewis and Derrick Tatum

NCEC LOGO

Breaking News: NCEC Partners with Zybek Sports for the Ultimate Camp Evaluation Experience!

- The Camp Where Stars Are BornATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National College Evaluation Camp (NCEC ) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Zybek Sports, the official testing organization for the Combine for the past 13 years! This groundbreaking collaboration brings a premier football evaluation camp to McEachern High School in Atlanta on February 2, 2025.Don't Miss This Unmatched Opportunity!Who's Invited:* Middle School (5th-8th grade)* High School (9th-12th grade)Event Highlights:* Professional Combine Testing by Zybek Sports: Run the same tests used at the NFL Combine, including the 40-Yard Dash, Pro Agility Shuttle, and Broad Jump.* Position-Specific Drills: Hone your skills in individual drills and showcase your talent in 1v1 and 7v7 matchups.* Free Mini Recruiting Seminar: Learn from dynamic speakers as they walk you through the recruiting process, giving you the tools to stand out to college scouts.VIP Private Seminar (Feb 1 @ Patchwerk Studios Atlanta)Join us for an exclusive VIP event at Patchwerk Studios, the #1 recording studio in the country. Limited to just 25 attendees, this private seminar will teach students how to ace interviews and navigate the entire recruiting process in a small, personalized setting.Why Attend?Every year, attendees of this camp earn scholarship offers. Past participants include top talents like Trevor Lawrence, Mecole Hardman, Derrick Brown, Juju Lewis, Air Noland, and hundreds of other D1 athletes-long before they became household names."Men lie, women lie, but numbers don't!"This is your chance to get evaluated and noticed by top scouts and coaches. Don't miss out on this life-changing opportunity!Event Details:* Date: February 2, 2025* Location: McEachern High School, Atlanta, GA* Register Here:Secure Your Spot Today and Join the Ranks of Future Football Stars!For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Derrick Tatum

Elite Talent Football Academy

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.